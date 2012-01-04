版本:
Europe Factors-Shares set to halt brisk 4-day rally

PARIS, Jan 4 European stock index futures signalled losses
on Wednesday, with shares poised to halt a four-day rally as wary investors
pocket some of the recent gains, on simmering worries over the euro zone
region's massive debt refinancing in the first quarter.	
   At 0728 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for  Germany's DAX 
and for France's CAC were down between 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent.	
    "Before investors get too carried away it would be prudent to remember
markets exhibited similarly positive tendencies twelve months ago in the first
trading days after the Christmas and New Year break, and the backdrop then
wasn't as bleak as the one facing markets now," CMC Markets analyst Michael
Hewson said.	
    "Even allowing for the rebound seen in Italian, French and euro zone PMI
data, it remains in contraction territory and problems in other parts of Europe
are never too far away with Spain's finance minister announcing that the 2011
budget deficit could well be worse than the 8 percent suggested last week."	
    European stocks ended at a five-month closing high on Tuesday after strong
manufacturing data from the United States helped shift attention away from the
euro zone debt crisis.	
    The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has gained 6
percent in the last four sessions, but the benchmark's rally stalled just below
a strong resistance level at 2,402 points, which represents a peak hit in early
December.	
    A short-squeeze rally in the euro currency lost steam in Asia on
Wednesday, with market players dubious about the bloc's efforts to fight the
sovereign debt crisis as some countries such as Italy face huge debt refinancing
needs. 	
   The single currency is losing momentum after posting its biggest one-day
rally in nearly two months on Tuesday as investors trimmed heavily bearish
positions in the common currency after upbeat data bolstered risk appetite.	
    Euro zone equities and the euro currency have had a strong positive
correlation since 2008.	
    German government bonds opened slightly lower on Wednesday before an auction
of 10-year government bonds and under the weight of recent upbeat economic data
out of the United States and the euro zone. However, underlying demand for
German debt was expected to remain solid at least in the near term as the bloc's
debt crisis keeps investors reluctant to pursue riskier strategies.	
    	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0725 GMT                             
                                             LAST  PCT CHG   NET CHG
    S&P 500                              1,277.06   1.55 %     19.46
    NIKKEI                               8,560.11   1.24 %    104.76
    MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        466.39  -0.22 %     -1.04
    EUR/USD                                1.3034  -0.12 %   -0.0016
    USD/JPY                                 76.65  -0.04 %   -0.0300
    10-YR US TSY YLD                        1.947       --     -0.01
    10-YR BUND YLD                          1.903       --     -0.01
    SPOT GOLD                           $1,602.89   0.04 %     $0.70
    US CRUDE                              $102.58  -0.37 %     -0.38
 	
    COMPANY NEWS:	
    	
    EDF  	
    The utility on Tuesday said the French nuclear safety watchdog's
post-Fukushima recommendations would cost around 10 billion euros ($13.05
billion). 	
    	
    PSA PEUGEOT 	
    French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Wednesday its head of
brands Jean-Marc Gales was leaving the company and would be replaced by Chief
Financial Officer Federic Saint-Geours. The group's financial controller
Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon will become CFO, the statement said.	
    	
    NEXT 	
    Britain's No. 2 clothing retailer, posted an increase in second-half sales
and kept its full-year profit forecast, justifying its strategy of not
discounting prior to Christmas.	
    	
    SMITH & NEPHEW 	
    Europe's largest artificial hip and knee maker is to spin off its biologics
business into a new joint venture that will be majority-owned by U.S. healthcare
equity investor Essex Woodlands.	
    	
    BNP PARIBAS, SOCIETE GENERALE  	
   The group representing private sector holders of Greek bonds said it is
"essential" that a voluntary debt exchange deal is agreed in the coming days.
The Institute of International Finance (IIF) said its Managing Director Charles
Dallara and BNP Paribas advisor Jean Lemierre had made progress in
talks on a voluntary Greek debt exchange in recent days. 	
    	
    RENAULT 	
    The auto maker said on Tuesday it would announce plans for low-cost cars in
India this year with Japanese affiliate Nissan, after weighing the
alliance's technologies against those of potential partners. 	
	
    MUNICH RE, HANNOVER RE 	
    Munich Re's annual report on the human, economic and insurance costs of 2011
natural disasters is due at 0900 GMT. World No. 2 player Swiss Re 
said on Dec 15 that natural catastrophes and man-made disasters caused $350
billion in economic losses, the highest ever, and cost insurers $108 billion in
2011. Related news 	
    	
    SWISS NATIONAL BANK   	
    Bank Sarasin said that one of its employees had leaked information on
currency transactions by the family of the Swiss National Bank chairman to a
lawyer close to a right-wing politician fiercely critical of the central banker.
 	
    	
    DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA 	
    Germany's biggest airline is hiring temporary workers as flight attendants
for the first time, German paper Rheinische Post reported in its online edition,
citing no sources. Hamburg-based agency AviationPower is hiring about 200 people
to staff 15 Lufthansa planes in Berlin, it said.

