Europe Factors-Shares set to dip; France debt sale eyed

PARIS, Jan 5 European stock index futures pointed to a
slightly lower open on Thursday adding to steep losses in the previous session,
as investors brace for France's big bond auction as well as a flurry of U.S.
macroeconomic data.	
    At 0733 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.1 percent, for
Germany's DAX down 0.2 percent and for France's CAC were down
0.05 percent.	
    France kicks off its 2012 long-term debt issuance programme with a
regular-sized auction of 7 to 8 billion euros of 10- to 30-year OAT bonds
, a day after Germany saw demand pick up at its first auction of the
year on Wednesday. 	
    "Today will probably see another market dominated with euro zone jitters as
France gets ready to sell 8 billion euros of long dated debt. Whilst France
currently clings to its AAA credit rating at the moment, the chorus of warnings
from credit agencies about imminent downgrades could deter investors," Capital
Spreads trader Jonathan Sudaria said.	
    Investors also awaited a batch of U.S. jobs data, seeking insight on
Friday's all-important December non-farm payrolls report, with December's
Challenger Layoffs survey due at 1230 GMT, the December ADP National Employment
report due at 1315 GMT, and the latest weekly jobless claims figures due out at
1330 GMT.  	
   In addition, December's U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index will be released at
1500 GMT.	
    Preliminary data showed on Thursday German retail sales unexpectedly fell in
November, dropping 0.9 percent on a monthly basis in real terms. Economists
polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales to be unchanged on the month and
rise 0.8 percent on the year.	
    Shares of carmakers will be in the spotlight on Thursday after data showed
U.S. auto sales rose 10 percent in 2011 but major automakers forecast a slowdown
in growth this year because of weak job growth and risks to the American economy
from a slowdown in Europe. 	
    European stocks snapped a four-day winning run on Wednesday, albeit in low
volume, as fears over capital raising in the banking sector hit investor
sentiment after Italian lender UniCredit priced a rights issue at a
massive discount. 	
    COMPANY NEWS:	
    	
    SOCIETE GENERALE  	
    The French bank said it signed a voluntary layoff agreement with unions and
may cut 880 domestic jobs at its investment banking unit. 	
    	
    SPANISH BANKS   	
    Spain's banks will be required to find an extra 50 billion euros in
provisioning against potential losses from devalued property, the Financial
Times reported the Economy Minister Luis de Guindos as saying in an interview
published on Wednesday. 	
    	
    ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND   	
    RBS has hired investment bank Lazard to advise it on a scale-back of
its investment banking arm, including options to sell parts of the business, a
source with knowledge of the matter said.  	
    	
    TOTAL, PETROPLUS 	
    French oil workers' unions threatened a national refinery blockade over the
shutdown of a Petroplus facility hit by a credit freeze. 	
    	
    BP 	
    BP's $20 billion oil spill fund said it had resumed payments to eligible
victims on Wednesday after receiving clarification from a U.S. district court
regarding an escrow account set up to cover certain legal expenses incurred by
the plaintiffs' lawyers.	
    	
    NOKIA 	
    The board of directors of phone maker will propose Risto Siilasmaa as its
next chairman after its long-time leader, Jorma Ollila, steps down in May, the
Helsingin Sanomat newspaper said on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.	
    	
    AUDI   	
    The premium brand of Volkswagen sold 12,655 vehicles in the United States in
December, 20 percent more than a year earlier. In the full-year 2011, its U.S.
sales were up 15.7 percent.	
    	
    FONDIARIA-SAI,PREMAFIN, UNIPOL  	
    Premafin, the company that controls Italy's largest motor insurer,
Fondiaria-SAI, has had contacts with third parties about strengthening its
capital, as speculation mounts of a possible merger between Fondiaria and
Italian peer Unipol. 	
    	
    ENI  	
    Italy is ready to back an EU oil embargo on Iran as long as it is imposed
gradually and deliveries used to repay Tehran's debts to Italian energy firm ENI
are exempted, Prime Minister Mario Monti said in an interview published on
Wednesday 	
    	
    AREVA  	
    The French nuclear power company said it had signed a $500 million contract
to supply fuel and services to U.S. power company Xcel Energy's Monticello
plant. 	
    	
    CRH  	
    The Irish building materials group CRH said it would keep looking
for small-scale acquisitions in the coming year as a tepid economic recovery in
the United States and Europe had limited its appetite for larger deals in the
construction sector, the Financial Times said.

