Europe Factors-Stocks set to snap losing streak

PARIS, Jan 10 European stock index futures pointed to higher open on Tuesday, rebounding after a near one-week retreat, helped in part by a relatively positive outlook from U.S. aluminium major Alcoa Inc, a bellwether of broader economic growth. Banks, however, will be in the spotlight again after an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday showed that Societe Generale is forecasting a "significant" drop in 2012 investment-bank revenue compared with 2011, weighed by higher funding costs and efforts to slash its balance sheet. France's second-biggest listed bank has also decided to exit or strongly reduce property, shipping and aircraft financing activities, as well as physical energy trading in North America, according to the 245-page memo sent to employee representatives. At 0713 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 1.0-1.1 percent. After the closing bell on Wall Street on Monday, Alcoa kicked off the earnings season with a fourth quarter loss due to a sharp drop in aluminum prices but its revenue beat expectations and the group gave an upbeat outlook for global demand for the metal, especially in the aerospace and automotive markets. The market's rebound could be limited, however, as investors fret about the outlook for China's economy after data showed the country's exports and imports grew at their slowest pace in more than two years in December. The slowdown came as foreign and domestic demand eased, fuelling expectations of more policy action from Beijing to support the world's second biggest economy. Wall Street ended slightly higher on Monday in a light-volume session as investors stayed cautious ahead of corporate earnings. European shares fell on Monday in thin trade, led lower by banking stocks after Unicredit's rocky start to its key rights issue. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has fallen 4.4 percent over the past four sessions, closing right on a key support level on Monday, the upward trendline formed by lows of late November and mid-December. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0714 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,280.70 0.23 % 2.89 NIKKEI 8,422.26 0.38 % 31.91 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 470.24 1.42 % 6.57 EUR/USD 1.2779 0.11 % 0.0014 USD/JPY 76.83 -0 % 0.0000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.975 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.862 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,619.50 0.53 % $8.61 US CRUDE $101.95 0.63 % 0.63 * GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rise; Europe worries weigh * Wall St finishes up as earnings, euro zone eyed * Nikkei edges up after Alcoa earnings, Olympus surges * U.S. 10-year notes dip but downside seen limited * FOREX-Euro steady but faces pressure this week * Gold edges up; euro zone concerns remain * LME copper gains, China data supports; Europe eyed * Brent firm on Iran's threats but mood cautious COMPANY NEWS: SOCIETE GENERALE French bank Societe Generale is forecasting a "significant" drop in 2012 investment-bank revenue compared with 2011, weighed by higher funding costs and efforts to slash its balance sheet, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday. UNICREDIT The CEO of UniCredit said on Monday he had not expected such a steep fall in the bank's share price as the group's 7.5 billion euro rights issue got under way. COMMERZBANK Commerzbank said on Monday it was "well positioned" to meet future funding needs and would employ a broad range of measures to plug a 5.3 billion euro ($6.9 billion) gap in its balance sheet. MARKS & SPENCER Bellwether British retailer posted a small rise in underlying Christmas sales as deep discounts helped to lure cash-strapped shoppers, and said it expected trading conditions to stay challenging. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Deutsche Telekom is overhauling its strategy for its U.S. wireless unit after AT&T last month dropped its planned $39 billion takeover of the unit, a person familiar with the strategy planning said on Monday. SWATCH Swatch Group, the world's largest watchmaker shrugged off the impact of the strong Swiss franc to post record sales in 2011 and said it is confident of growth in 2012. ERICSSON, NOKIA, ALCATEL-LUCENT Eyes on Ericsson, Nokia and Alcatel after their U.S. rival in network equipment, Juniper Networks Inc, cut its fourth-quarter outlook on weaker-than-expected demand from service providers. Juniper said weak demand for routers - which move data packets along networks - was not limited to any single geography but a significant part of the impact was from its U.S. service providers. NOKIA The Finnish handset maker confirmed the widely-anticipated launch of Lumia 900 smartphone. AT&T will be its exclusive carrier in the U.S. market. AT&T announced plans to launch seven new smartphones and a tablet computer in coming months -- includes two phones using software from Microsoft Corp -- for a new LTE network it is building. FIAT Europe needs auto industry consolidation to reverse poor operating conditions and uncertainty in a market burdened by overcapacity and little or no sales growth potential this year, the chief executive of Fiat said on Monday RENAULT The French carmaker said it was seeking official approval to assemble cars in China after reaching a production deal with Japanese affiliate Nissan Motor Co's existing partner, Dongfeng. SAFRAN Safran employees bought six million Safran shares or 1.4 percent of the group's capital under a leveraged employee stock ownership operation in France. They are now the group's second-largest shareholder after the French state with a stake of around 17.5 percent in the company. ENI, SNAM RETE GAS Ownership separation of Eni and its gas transport subsidiary Snam Rete Gas is not a priority, the undersecretrary to the Prime Minister's office Antonio Catricala said on a TV programme on Monday, according to news wire Ansa.