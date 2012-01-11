Europe Factors-Shares set to trim Tuesday's gains

PARIS, Jan 11 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday as worries over the euro zone debt crisis ahead of Spanish and Italian debt auctions later this week overshadow recent optimism about corporate earnings and the U.S. economy. At 0721 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down around 0.4 percent. Banking stocks will again be in the spotlight after Jasjit Bhattal, the highest-ranking ex-Lehman executive at Nomura Holdings, resigned on Tuesday after the wholesale division he led suffered heavy losses and forced the Japanese investment bank to scale back its global expansion. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index surged 2.7 percent on Tuesday, after Fitch said it does not expect to cut France's triple-A credit rating this year and as upbeat comments from Alcoa gave cyclical stocks a boost, with autos and miners among the top sectoral gainers. Despite Tuesday's strong gains, the benchmark remains range-bound, with investors on edge before debt auctions later in the week from Spain and Italy, which will test appetite for the bonds of the two countries now at the forefront of the debt crisis. On Thursday, the Spanish Treasury is aiming to raise between 4 billion and 5 billion euros via three debt auctions, including one of a new three-year benchmark bond, while on Friday, the Italian Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer up to 4.75 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds. The Euro STOXX 50 will face strong support at around 2,300 points, which represents an upward trendline formed by lows hit in November and December. The index sank 17 percent in 2011, sharply underperforming Wall Street, as fears the escalating euro zone debt crisis would lead to massive defaults and write-downs and push the region into recession prompted investors to dump European stocks. "We've never seen such a gap in performances between the U.S. and euro zone stocks. The risk aversion cycle should reverse brutally at some point, and it's really the time to allocate more funds to equities. Current prices represent a historic buying opportunity in terms of asset allocation," said Eric Galiègue, head of Valquant, in Paris. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0721 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,292.08 0.89 % 11.38 NIKKEI 8,447.88 0.3 % 25.62 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 472.08 0.14 % 0.67 EUR/USD 1.2747 -0.21 % -0.0027 USD/JPY 76.92 0.1 % 0.0800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.965 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.869 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,642.94 0.64 % $10.45 US CRUDE $102.19 -0.05 % -0.05 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dawdle, euro dip on funding worries Wall St at 5-month high; materials, banks lead Nikkei edges up; euro debt crisis limits gains FOREX-Euro sags, trade cautious as risk events loom Brent slips below $113 as Europe overshadows Mideast woes Copper slips as China buyers hold back after Dec imports PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as Europe uncertainty supports COMPANY NEWS: SODEXO The French catering-to-vouchers group kept its 2011-12 goals for higher revenue and profit on Wednesday, despite a tough economic environment in Europe, as emerging markets and the Rugby World Cup lifted first-quarter sales. COMMERZBANK Commerzbank will struggle to plug a 5.3 billion euro ($6.8 billion) gap in its balance sheet without the help of state aid, analysts said, even as the German lender maintained it was "well positioned" to meet future funding needs. DEUTSCHE BOERSE, NYSE EURONEXT Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have launched a lobbying effort in Europe to save their $9 billion merger, as European antitrust regulators made it clear they would recommend the deal be blocked, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. BNP PARIBAS BNP Paribas withdrew from lawsuits challenging MBIA Inc's restructuring, becoming the latest bank to give up legal claims against the bond insurer. RENAULT The Renault-Nissan alliance's global vehicle sales rose 10 percent last year as Nissan benefited from a U.S. auto market rebound and buoyant Chinese demand. J SAINSBURY The British grocer beat Christmas sales forecasts as store extensions and its expansion into convenience outlets, online shopping and non-food ranges helped it weather a tough market. FIAT Fiat SpA could bring on board a third partner before any initial public offering of its Chrysler unit as the group moves to reach its target of selling 6 million vehicles in 2014, Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday. BAYER U.S. health regulators said they have received applications from generic drugmakers to make copycat versions of Merck & Co's HIV drug Isentress, GlaxoSmithKline's HIV drug Epivir and Bayer AG's birth control pill Beyaz. DEUTSCHE POST Deutsche Post DHL affirmed its recently raised 2011 outlook after a robust Christmas shipping season, though low growth or recession could hurt 2012 revenues in Europe, Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen said in an interview in New York on Tuesday.