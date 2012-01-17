Europe Factors-Shares set to extend rally, resistance looms

PARIS, Jan 17 European stock index futures pointed to higher open on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's rally, as investors brush off S&P's downgrade of the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund to focus on China's slightly better-than-expected growth data. At 0714 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 1.0-1.3 percent. Asian equities as well as the euro currency gained ground on Tuesday as Chinese GDP growth data soothed investor concerns the euro zone debt crisis was denting global activity. "European markets are likely to get a massive lift from the data out of China which has been highly supportive of risk assets," IG Markets strategist Stan Shamu said. Late on Monday, Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating of the European Financial Stability Facility, the euro zone's rescue fund, by one notch to AA+, in the wake of a widely expected mass downgrade of a number of euro zone countries. Germany, the only major euro zone member to retain a top-notch credit rating, refused on Monday to consider boosting the bloc's rescue fund, while French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said there was no need to shore up Europe's EFSF bailout fund in the wake of the downgrade. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index rallied 1 percent on Monday as investors were relieved France's credit rating was only downgraded by one notch by S&P, with French borrowing costs falling at a T-bill auction. The Euro STOXX 50 sank 17 percent in 2011, sharply underperforming Wall Street, dragged by fears the mounting euro zone debt crisis would lead to massive defaults and write-downs and push the region into recession. Shares in the index trade at 9.3 times 12-month forward earnings, versus 11.9 times for stocks on the S&P 500 index, Thomson Reuters Datastream data shows. The Euro STOXX 50 will face strong resistance around 2,390-2,400 points, representing peaks hit in the last few weeks. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0715 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,289.09 -0.49 % -6.41 NIKKEI 8,466.40 1.05 % 88.04 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 482.20 2.27 % 10.69 EUR/USD 1.2752 0.71 % 0.0090 USD/JPY 76.62 -0.23 % -0.1800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.893 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.800 -- 0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,660.39 1.04 % $17.01 US CRUDE $100.62 1.95 % 1.92 * Shares, euro up on China data; Europe worry persists * Construction firms outperform in Nikkei rebound * Euro up on firmer than expected China GDP * Brent crude up, near $112 on China demand * London copper up on better than expected China GDP data * Spot gold rises 1 pct as China data lifts markets COMPANY NEWS: ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) and Sumitomo Corp are buying the aircraft-leasing business of Royal Bank of Scotland in a deal worth $7.3 billion, in the most aggressive acquisition by a Japanese lender since European banks began offloading non-core assets. RIO TINTO The global miner has reported near-flat production growth of iron ore in the fourth quarter, undershooting market expectations amid concerns that Chinese demand is softening. BURBERRY British luxury brand Burberry posted a 22 percent rise in third-quarter revenue as wealthy shoppers and tourists, particularly in Asia, showed their resilience to shaky economies in Europe and the United States. ING AIA Group Ltd, Asia's No.3 insurer, is exploring an offer for Dutch bancassurer ING's roughly $6 billion Asian insurance operations, sources said, as the planned sale of the business, expected to attract heavy interest from rivals, kicks off. CASINO Sales growth slowed at the French retailer, the latest European chain to feel the chill from cash-strapped shoppers cutting spending on non-essentials. EDENRED The French vouchers and prepaid cards group stuck to its target for 2011 operating profit to rise at least 3.7 percent after robust demand in Latin America helped fourth-quarter organic sales rise 8.1 percent. VOLKSWAGEN Volkswagen said a recall of cars equipped with a two litre diesel engine would now affect 300,000 vehicles. The reason for recalling the vehicles was potentially leaking fuel lines to the fuel injector system. BMW BMW has launched a global recall of 235,500 mini vehicles, a step taken by the German auto maker because electronic circuit boards could overheat and cause a vehicle fire. A2A The utility company is unlikely to open up its Edipower unit to mergers and acquisitions as suggested by Industry Minister corrado Passera, said Bruno Tabacci, the treasury chief of the Milan city, a shareholder in A2A shareholder. FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL Fondiaria has asked insurance regulator ISVAP to postpone by five days to Jan. 28 the deadline by when it has to submit its group restructuring plan, which has agreed to a four-way merger with peer Unipol, Fondiaria CEO Emanuele Erbetta said on Monday.