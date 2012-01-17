版本:
Europe Factors-Shares set to extend rally, resistance looms

PARIS, Jan 17 European stock index futures pointed to
higher open on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's rally, as investors
brush off S&P's downgrade of the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund to focus on
China's slightly better-than-expected growth data.	
   At 0714 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for  Germany's DAX 
and for France's CAC were up 1.0-1.3 percent.	
    Asian equities as well as the euro currency gained ground on Tuesday
as Chinese GDP growth data soothed investor concerns the euro zone debt crisis
was denting global activity. 	
    "European markets are likely to get a massive lift from the data out of
China which has been highly supportive of risk assets," IG Markets strategist
Stan Shamu said.	
    Late on Monday, Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating of the European
Financial Stability Facility, the euro zone's rescue fund, by one notch to AA+,
in the wake of a widely expected mass downgrade of a number of euro zone
countries. 	
    Germany, the only major euro zone member to retain a top-notch credit
rating, refused on Monday to consider boosting the bloc's rescue fund, while
French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said there was no need to shore up
Europe's EFSF bailout fund in the wake of the downgrade. 	
    The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index rallied 1 percent
on Monday as investors were relieved France's credit rating was only downgraded
by one notch by S&P, with French borrowing costs falling at a T-bill auction.	
    The Euro STOXX 50 sank 17 percent in 2011, sharply underperforming Wall
Street, dragged by fears the mounting euro zone debt crisis would lead to
massive defaults and write-downs and push the region into recession.	
    Shares in the index trade at 9.3 times 12-month forward earnings, versus
11.9 times for stocks on the S&P 500 index, Thomson Reuters Datastream
data shows.	
    The Euro STOXX 50 will face strong resistance around 2,390-2,400 points,
representing peaks hit in the last few weeks.	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0715 GMT                             
                                          LAST  PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                              1,289.09  -0.49 %     -6.41
 NIKKEI                               8,466.40   1.05 %     88.04
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        482.20   2.27 %     10.69
 EUR/USD                                1.2752   0.71 %    0.0090
 USD/JPY                                 76.62  -0.23 %   -0.1800
 10-YR US TSY YLD                        1.893       --      0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                          1.800       --      0.03
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,660.39   1.04 %    $17.01
 US CRUDE                              $100.62   1.95 %      1.92
 	
	
    * Shares, euro up on China data; Europe worry persists    
    * Construction firms outperform in Nikkei rebound         
    * Euro up on firmer than expected China GDP               
    * Brent crude up, near $112 on China demand               
    * London copper up on better than expected China GDP data 
    * Spot gold rises 1 pct as China data lifts markets       	
    	
    COMPANY NEWS:	
    	
    ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND 	
    Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) and Sumitomo Corp
 are buying the aircraft-leasing business of Royal Bank of Scotland in a
deal worth $7.3 billion, in the most aggressive acquisition by a Japanese lender
since European banks began offloading non-core assets. 	
    	
    RIO TINTO 	
    The global miner has reported near-flat production growth of iron ore in the
fourth quarter, undershooting market expectations amid concerns that Chinese
demand is softening. 	
    	
    BURBERRY 	
    British luxury brand Burberry posted a 22 percent rise in
third-quarter revenue as wealthy shoppers and tourists, particularly in Asia,
showed their resilience to shaky economies in Europe and the United States.	
    	
    ING  	
   AIA Group Ltd, Asia's No.3 insurer, is exploring an offer for Dutch
bancassurer ING's roughly $6 billion Asian insurance operations, sources said,
as the planned sale of the business, expected to attract heavy interest from
rivals, kicks off. 	
	
    CASINO  	
   Sales growth slowed at the French retailer, the latest European chain to feel
the chill from cash-strapped shoppers cutting spending on non-essentials.
 	
    	
    EDENRED  	
   The French vouchers and prepaid cards group stuck to its target for 2011
operating profit to rise at least 3.7 percent after robust demand in Latin
America helped fourth-quarter organic sales rise 8.1 percent. 	
	
    VOLKSWAGEN   	
   Volkswagen said a recall of cars equipped with a two litre diesel engine
would now affect 300,000 vehicles. The reason for recalling the vehicles was
potentially leaking fuel lines to the fuel injector system. 	
    	
    BMW  	
   BMW has launched a global recall of 235,500 mini vehicles, a step taken by
the German auto maker because electronic circuit boards could overheat and cause
a vehicle fire. 	
    	
    A2A  	
   The utility company is unlikely to open up its Edipower unit to mergers and
acquisitions as suggested by Industry Minister corrado Passera, said Bruno
Tabacci, the treasury chief of the Milan city, a shareholder in A2A shareholder.	
    	
    FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL  	
   Fondiaria has asked insurance regulator ISVAP to postpone by five days to
Jan. 28 the deadline by when it has to submit its group restructuring plan,
which has agreed to a four-way merger with peer Unipol, Fondiaria CEO Emanuele
Erbetta said on Monday.

