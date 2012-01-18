版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 18日 星期三 15:16 BJT

Europe Factors-Shares seen steady ahead of Portugal debt sale

PARIS, Jan 18 European stocks are set to halt a brisk
two-day rally on Wednesday as investors look for further signs of improvement in
the euro zone debt crisis before pushing the market higher, with the focus on
Portugal's debt sale as well as on Greece's debt restructuring talks. 	
   At 0712 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for  Germany's DAX 
and for France's CAC were flat to up 0.2 percent.	
    Greece is set to go head to head with its creditors on Wednesday, in a
renewed attempt to break a deadlock in talks to cut the country's debt and stave
off default. 	
    Portugal is set to sell up to 2.5 billion euros of short-term debt on
Wednesday in the country's biggest auction since last year's bailout.	
    Analysts said yields on the shortest maturities may slip, following the
example of a Spanish T-bill sale, as domestic investors armed with new, cheap
3-year funding lines from the European Central Bank should snap up the
high-yielding T-bills. 	
    Recent successful bond auctions by Spain and Italy, which have become the
epicentre of the region's debt crisis, have calmed fears over the two country's
debt piles and sparked hopes the worst of the crisis may be behind, with
investors on Monday brushing aside a widely expected mass credit rating
downgrade of euro zone countries by S&P.	
    "It seems highly likely that the bond success is more to do with the
availability of cheap ECB money being used to buy higher yielding government
bills, than any renewed confidence in the ability of EU leaders to resolve the
debt crisis," said Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets.	
    "A bigger test will come tomorrow with the longer term auctions of French
and Spanish debt, as well as Italian bonds later this month."	
    The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has surged 2.5
percent in the past two sessions, but ran into strong resistance around 2,400
points, which represents a peak hit in early December.	
    The Euro STOXX 50 index tumbled 17 percent in 2011, sharply underperforming
Wall Street, hit by worries the spiralling euro zone debt crisis would lead to
massive defaults and write-downs and push the region into recession.  	
    Shares in the index trade at 9.3 times 12-month forward earnings, versus
11.9 times for stocks on the S&P 500 index. Moreover, the euro zone
index's relative performance versus the S&P 500, in U.S. dollar-based total
return, is at its lowest point since the creation of the euro zone index in the
late 1980s, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0707 GMT                             
                                          LAST  PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                              1,293.67   0.36 %      4.58
 NIKKEI                               8,550.58   0.99 %     84.18
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        484.66   0.04 %      0.17
 EUR/USD                                1.2768   0.26 %    0.0033
 USD/JPY                                 76.69  -0.16 %   -0.1200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                        1.862       --      0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                          1.793       --      0.00
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,655.79   0.28 %     $4.60
 US CRUDE                              $101.11    0.4 %      0.40
 	
    * Shares steady, eyes on Portugal debt sale, Greece          
    * Wall St rises but ends off highs as Citi sinks             
    * Japan's Nikkei surges after stop losses breached           
    * Euro maintains buoyancy but faces resistance               
    * Brent rises on weak dollar, demand growth hopes            
    * Copper rises as on longer-term Chinese demand              
    * Gold off one-month high; euro zone eyed                    	
	
    COMPANY NEWS:	
    	
    COMMERZBANK  	
    Commerzbank told the German government it does not plan to offload troubled
real estate lender Eurohypo and will not seek state aid to bolster its capital,
two sources familiar with the bank's thinking said on Tuesday.  	
    Separately, Moody's said it downgraded the standalone bank financial
strength ratings of Commerzbank and subsidiaries including Eurohypo, citing the
weakening resilience and eroding franchise of Eurohypo. Related news 	
    	
    ASML 	
    the world's largest maker of semiconductor lithography machines which map
out electronic circuits on silicon wafers said it expects first-quarter orders
for the latest chip-making equipment to exceed fourth-quarter levels.
 	
        	
    BNP PARIBAS   	
    BNP Paribas is not likely to see its credit rating downgraded in the
aftermath of Standard & Poor's recent downgrade of France's sovereign debt, its
chief executive said on Tuesday in an interview with news channel LCI.
 	
    	
    BHP BILLITON 	
    The world's biggest mining company, forecast record iron ore production this
year after quarterly output jumped by a fifth, shrugging off predictions that
growth in top buyer China will slow this year.	
    	
    NATIXIS  	
    The French bank plans to close its Sydney branch with up to 14 staff
affected, three banking sources said on Wednesday, as European lenders scale
back amidst a deepening debt crisis. 	
	
    ACCOR  	
    Accor, Europe's largest hotel group, on Tuesday kept its profit goal for
2011 though underlying sales growth slowed in the fourth quarter. 	
    	
    GENERALI  	
    S&P said on Tuesday it had revised Generali rating by one notch to A+ from
AA- keeping it on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
	
    PETROPLUS  	
    European parliamentarians fighting to save four refineries owned by troubled
Petroplus urged the European Commission on Tuesday to protect the endangered
plants, and a UK MEP called on BP to help save the UK refinery.
 	
    	
    ENI  	
    S&P lowered to 'A' from 'A+' its long-term corporate credit rating on Eni on
Tuesday, affirming its short-term rating at 'A-1'. The negative outlook reflects
the view that Eni's credit profile could deteriorate if Italy were downgraded
further. 	
        	
    UBS  	
    An investment advisory arm of Swiss bank UBS will pay $300,000 to settle
charges that it misled investors by incorrectly pricing certain securities in
three of its mutual funds, U.S. securities regulators said on Tuesday.
 	
    	
    EURONAV  	
    The Belgian crude oil shipping company slipped into a deeper loss in the
final three months of 2011, hit by lower shipping rates, the postponement and
cancellation of ship orders and hedging losses, and expressed caution on
2012.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐