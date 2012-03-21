European Factors-Shares set to rebound; eyes on U.S. data

PARIS, March 21 European stocks were seen rising on Wednesday, bouncing back from the previous session's pull-back as investors bet U.S. housing data will give further evidence of economic recovery, eclipsing recent worries over Chinese growth. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 2-5 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 23-28 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 22-24 points higher, or as much as 0.7 percent. Investors will focus on monthly U.S. existing home sales, due at 1400 GMT, for more confirmation the supply of homes on the market is being whittled down. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares lost 1.1 percent on Tuesday, its biggest pull-back in two weeks, as concerns about China's slowing economic growth dented investors' appetite for risky assets. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0624 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,405.52 -0.3 % -4.23 NIKKEI 10,086.49 -0.55 % -55.5 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 520.70 -0.5 % -2.64 EUR/USD 1.3271 0.36 % 0.0048 USD/JPY 83.72 0.02 % 0.0200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.365 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 2.044 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,650.66 0.04 % $0.63 US CRUDE $106.63 0.53 % 0.56 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares weighed by China slowdown worries Wall St slips on China, but retailers offset losses Nikkei eases from 8-1/2 month high, exporters fall Brent heads towards $125 on U.S. stocks draw, weaker dlr TREASURIES-U.S. bonds steady, investors gauge direction LME copper gains; China demand worries weigh Gold edges up on dollar; physical demand sluggish