Europe Factors-Shares set to extend losing streak

BRIEF-Capstone companies to explore strategic alternatives
* Capstone Companies announces exploration of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value
PARIS, March 22 European stocks were seen falling on Thursday, retreating for the fourth straight session, after data showed China's economic momentum slowed this month as factory activity shrank for a fifth month in a row, fuelling worries over the outlook for the global economy. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 5 to 7 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 12 to 14 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 3 to 4 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent. The HSBC flash purchasing managers index, the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, fell back to 48.1 from February's four-month high of 49.6. New orders sank to a four-month low, an expected rebound in export orders failed to emerge and new hiring dropped to a two-year low. European stocks dipped on Wednesday, hurt by weaker-than-expected U.S. home sales data. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares has lost 1.6 percent since reaching an eight-month high last week. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,402.89 -0.19 % -2.63 NIKKEI 10,127.08 0.4 % 40.59 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 523.34 0.25 % 1.31 EUR/USD 1.3241 0.24 % 0.0032 USD/JPY 83.33 -0.07 % -0.0600 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.285 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.981 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,649.66 -0.02 % -$0.29 US CRUDE $106.55 -0.67 % -0.72 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares mixed as China data fuels growth worry Wall St slips, but tech keeps S&P near 4-yr highs Aussie hits 2-mth low on weak China data; Europe PMIs eyed Brent falls below $124 on China demand concerns LME copper falls after China factory activity shrinks PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up; China, euro zone data eyed US Treasuries edge up in Asia on bargain hunting, China PMI
* Terraform Power-CEO, CFO concluded disclosure controls, procedures were ineffective as of Sept. 30, 2016 due to previously identified material weaknesses
* Taser international inc files for non-timely 10-K Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mMBWR1) Further company coverage: