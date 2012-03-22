版本:
Europe Factors-Shares set to extend losing streak

PARIS, March 22 European stocks were seen falling on Thursday,
retreating for the fourth straight session, after data showed China's economic
momentum slowed this month as factory activity shrank for a fifth month in a
row, fuelling worries over the outlook for the global economy.	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 5 to 7
points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 12 to 14
points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 3
to 4 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent.	
     The HSBC flash purchasing managers index, the earliest indicator of China's
industrial activity, fell back to 48.1 from February's four-month high of 49.6.
New orders sank to a four-month low, an expected rebound in export orders failed
to emerge and new hiring dropped to a two-year low. 	
    European stocks dipped on Wednesday, hurt by weaker-than-expected U.S. home
sales data. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares has lost
1.6 percent since reaching an eight-month high last week.    	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT                            
                                            LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
    S&P 500                             1,402.89  -0.19 %    -2.63
    NIKKEI                             10,127.08    0.4 %    40.59
    MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       523.34   0.25 %     1.31
    EUR/USD                               1.3241   0.24 %   0.0032
    USD/JPY                                83.33  -0.07 %  -0.0600
    10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.285       --    -0.01
    10-YR BUND YLD                         1.981       --     0.00
    SPOT GOLD                          $1,649.66  -0.02 %   -$0.29
    US CRUDE                             $106.55  -0.67 %    -0.72
 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares mixed as China data fuels growth worry 	
    Wall St slips, but tech keeps S&P near 4-yr highs            	
    Aussie hits 2-mth low on weak China data; Europe PMIs eyed   	
    Brent falls below $124 on China demand concerns              	
    LME copper falls after China factory activity shrinks         
 	
    PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up; China, euro zone data eyed           	
    US Treasuries edge up in Asia on bargain hunting, China PMI

