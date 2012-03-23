版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 23日 星期五 14:55 BJT

Europe Factors-Share prices set to open slightly higher

FRANKFURT, March 23 European stocks were seen rising slightly in
opening trade on Friday after a four-day losing trend on increased fears of a
slowdown in the global economy	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 13 to 15
points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 6 to 10
points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open
flat to 1 point higher.	
    Asian shares fell on Friday although crude oil prices steadied after
tumbling overnight and copper bounced off a two-week low. 	
    British consumer morale dipped last month from January's five-month high as
shoppers grew more worried about their jobs, a survey from mutual home loans
provider Nationwide showed on Friday. 	
    European shares notched up their longest losing streak in four months on
Thursday, piercing a support level which led chartists to say there were further
losses to come, while mining stocks led the fallers after weak data from China
and the euro zone. 	
    	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
    	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0645 GMT                            
                                            LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
    S&P 500                            1,3046.14   -0.6 %   -78.48
    NIKKEI                             10,011.47  -1.14 %  -115.61
    MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       518.30  -0.53 %    -2.78
    EUR/USD                               1.3191  -0.02 %   0.0003
    USD/JPY                                82.87  +0.42 %   0.3400
    10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.283       --   +0.002
    10-YR BUND YLD                         1.910       --   -0.006
    SPOT GOLD                          $1,645.31  +0.03 %    $0.43
    US CRUDE                             $105.62  +0.26 %    +0.27
 	
