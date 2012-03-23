RPT-Europe Factors-Share prices set for modest rebound

FRANKFURT, March 23 European stocks were seen rising slightly in
opening trade on Friday after a four-day losing trend on increased fears of a
slowdown in the global economy.
At 0730 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were up around 0.2 percent.
Asian shares fell on Friday although crude oil prices steadied after
tumbling overnight and copper bounced off a two-week low.
"After impressive gains over the last months, the recent losses are not more
than a drop in a bucket. Hence investors have enough reason to remain calm,"
said Roger Peeters, a market strategist at Close Brothers Seydler Bank.
British consumer morale dipped last month from January's five-month high as
shoppers grew more worried about their jobs, a survey from mutual home loans
provider Nationwide showed on Friday.
European shares notched up their longest losing streak in four months on
Thursday, piercing a support level which led chartists to say there were further
losses to come, while mining stocks led the fallers after weak data from China
and the euro zone.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0735 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,3046.14 -0.6 % -78.48
NIKKEI 10,011.47 -1.14 % -115.61
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 519.59 -0.29 % -1.49
EUR/USD 1.3235 +0.32 % +0.0041
USD/JPY 82.78 +0.3 % +0.2400
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2925 -0.1 % -0.011
10-YR BUND YLD 1.9228 -0.1 % -0.120
SPOT GOLD $1,646.89 +0.03
US CRUDE $105.80 +0.43 % +0.46
COMPANY NEWS:
AREVA
The French nuclear reactor builder said it expected a recovery soon in
global interest in nuclear projects following Japan's Fukushima disaster, adding
it will bid this year with EDF for Poland's first nuclear
project.
Separately, people familiar with the situation told Reuters former chief
Anne Lauvergeon could soon receive her severance pay after months of waiting
following authorisation of a 1.5 million euro ($1.98 million) cheque by the
French finance minister.
THOMAS COOK
The travel firm's plan to have a new chief executive in place by the end of
March is in tatters after a string of rejections from candidates unwilling to
take the job, the Daily Mail said.
BAE SYSTEMS
Shares in the defence contractor dipped on Thursday amid rumours the British
firm is one of a number of group's preparing to bid for U.S. aerospace and
defence parts supplier Esterline Technologies, which could attract a knock-out
bid north of $95 a share, the Daily Mail's market report said.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Lawyers representing 11,000 Nigerians will on Friday serve the details of a
claim against Royal Dutch Shell at the High Court after negotiations about
compensation for two oil spills in the Niger delta fell apart last week, the
Financial Times said.
EADS
The German government will increase its stake in the aerospace group to 12
percent, buying an additional 4.5 percent from a consortium to add to the 7.5
percent it has agreed to buy from Daimler, FTD reported.
ROCHE
French drugmaker Sanofi said on Thursday it had lost an appeal in a
patent-infringement case against Roche's unit Genentech and U.S. biotech Biogen
Idec over two top-selling cancer treatments, Rituxan and Avastin.
Roche will cut the price of two cancer drugs in India from 2013.
FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN
Private equity funds Palladio and Sator said late on Thursday they were
extending the deadline of their offer to rescue insurance group Fondiaria-SAI
FOSA.MI to April 30 to give more time to the players involved to assess it.