Europe Factors-Shares set to extend bounce after Bernanke

PARIS, March 27 European stocks were set to rise on Tuesday, tracking sharp gains on Wall Street and in Asia following comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke who signalled that ultra-loose monetary policy was still needed to support the frail economic recovery. At 0627 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.6-0.7 percent. The S&P 500 rebounded from last week's drop to retake a four-year high on Monday, while Japan's Nikkei jumped 2.4 percent on Tuesday to hit its highest level since the massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11 last year. While Bernanke did not hint at a third round of bond purchases, he made clear the Fed is in no rush to reverse course after responding aggressively to a deep recession. "Yesterday's unexpectedly downbeat comments from Fed Chairman Bernanke about the state of the U.S. economy and the jobs outlook prompted a sharp sell-off in the U.S. dollar and a sharp rally in equity markets as investors looked for the next dose of monetary easing to come sooner rather than later, and maybe even as early as June this year," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said. "Markets do need to be careful though given that it is an election year as further QE could well have substantial political consequences, which still makes it very unlikely before this years U.S. Presidential election, unless economic data falls off a cliff," he said. On the euro zone debt front, Germany signalled for the first time on Monday its willingness to increase the resources available for fighting the euro zone debt crisis, a shift that may help protect countries such as debt-ladden Spain. Shares in financial services companies will be in focus after Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said efforts to get a financial transaction tax implemented in the euro zone were doomed. "We just can't get it done," Schaeuble said in Berlin, referring to efforts led by Germany and France to introduce a levy to replenish government coffers hit by the financial crisis. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index added 0.6 percent on Monday, reversing a portion of last week's sell-off. "Indexes could retrace a big chunk of the latest pull-back and could even form a double-top at around the year's highs. Following that, there should be a downward wave that will bring back indexes to their lower targets," said Aurel BGC analyst Gerard Sagnier, who sees the Euro STOXX 50 falling towards 2,405 points following a short-lived recovery rally. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0627 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,416.51 1.39 % 19.4 NIKKEI 10,255.15 2.36 % 236.91 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 524.56 1.64 % 8.48 EUR/USD 1.3345 -0.06 % -0.0008 USD/JPY 82.87 0.02 % 0.0200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.255 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.929 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,690.91 -0.05 % -$0.83 US CRUDE $106.90 -0.12 % -0.13 GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks up as Bernanke soothes investors Nikkei marks 8-1/2 mth high after Bernanke comments US STOCKS-Bernanke's words drive Wall St up 1 pct FOREX-Dollar stung by dovish Fed, hovers near 1-mth low METALS-Copper steady after rally on U.S. easing hopes Gold eases after rally; Bernanke boosts sentiment Brent crude stays above $125 on Fed comments, Iran COMPANY NEWS: RESOLUTION The British insurer on Tuesday reported better-than-expected 2011 profit, helped by a one-off boost from outsourcing, and said it was working on a plan to split itself into two to make itself more attractive to investors. SANOFI An anti-cholesterol treatment being developed by the French drugmaker and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals underperformed a key rival in a mid-stage trial. AIR FRANCE-KLM Europe's biggest airline has been told by auditors that it must recapitalize the struggling Air France unit to comply with French accounting rules, La Tribune reported. BMW BMW is recalling about 1.3 million cars for repair worldwide due to a possible problem with a battery cable cover in the car boot, the carmaker said on Monday. VIVENDI Europe's largest telecoms and entertainment group said Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy will take over the running of SFR as Frank Esser steps down as head of the mobile operator, with immediate effect. Affiliate Maroc Telecom said it planned to raise its capital by as much as 22.7 percent, prompting traders on the Casablanca bourse to speculate that the company may make a new acquisition in Africa. DEUTSCHE BANK Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $32.5 million to investors who said they were misled about the quality of mortgage loans sold to them as highly rated securities right before the U.S. housing market imploded, court papers show. RIO TINTO The world's third-largest miner effectively invited bids on Tuesday for its diamonds business, on its books at $1.2 billion, and joined rival BHP Billiton in backing away from a business that has lost its sparkle. LUFTHANSA Deutsche Lufthansa canceled hundreds of flights for Tuesday at Germany's largest airports in anticipation of warning strikes by ground handlers in a dispute over pay. ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND Britain has held talks to sell part of its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland to Abu Dhabi investors although a multi billion-pound deal is not imminent, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. CAIXABANK, BANCA CIVICA AND BANKIA Spain's La Caixa agreed on Monday to the takeover of smaller rival Banca Civica by its listed arm CaixaBank, creating Spain's biggest bank by domestic assets. The move could complicate the search of a merging partner for Bankia. IMPREGILO Impregilo, the Italian builder at the centre of a battle for control, is in talks to find partners or buyers for its engineering units Fisia Italimpianti and Fisia Babcock, chief executive Alberto Rubegni said on Monday. PRYSMIAN The group's CEO said on Monday the first quarter will not be worse than the same period last year. HOLCIM Holcim has launched the placement of 5 million treasury shares, the Swiss cement maker said on Tuesday. This corresponds to around 1.5 percent of outstanding share capital. The transaction is expected to take place on or around March 30. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK Liechtensteinische Landesbank said on Tuesday profits for 2011 tumbled 86 percent from a year earlier as lower client activity dragged on fee and commission income and a big loan writedown whacked the company's bottom line.