UPDATE 2-European Factors-Shares to rebound ahead of euro zone meeting

LONDON, March 29 European shares were seen rebounding on Friday as investors took advantage of Thursday's three-week closing low to buy back into the market after an encouraging first-quarter, with sentiment also supported by expectations the euro zone was set to boost its bailout firepower. At 0707 GMT, futures for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index and Germany's DAX were up 0.7 percent, while France's CAC futures were up 0.8 percent. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 34 to 38 points higher, or up as much as 0.7 percent. The Euro STOXX 50 rose 5.9 percent so far this quarter and was forecast to add another 10 percent by the end of December to close the year at 2,705 points as ultra-loose monetary policy continued to revive investors' demand for equities, a Reuters poll of analysts found. Indexes were expected to take their cue on Friday from Wall Street, where the Dow managed a slim gain on Thursday, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq shook off most of their earlier losses to end slightly lower. Also supporting European shares were expectations that euro zone finance ministers meeting in Copenhagen on Friday and Saturday would agree to temporarily almost double their financial backstops as one of the final moves to attempt end the sovereign debt crisis. The meeting came as Spain was scheduled to reveal deep budget cuts on Friday despite stiff popular resistance, increasing concerns that austerity measures demanded by the EU will only push the economy deeper into recession. The euro zone inflation index, due at 0900 GMT, was expected to have edged down to 2.5 percent in March, from 2.7 percent in the previous month, dampening concerns that the European Central Bank's recent liquidity injections were having an impact on prices. Retailers, which fell on Thursday after weak results from fashion chain Hennes & Mauritz, were again in focus on Friday, after data showed German retail sales fell unexpectedly in February, denting hopes that private consumption will support Europe's largest economy in the first quarter. As macro conditions in Europe remained fragile, investors were looking to the other side of the Atlantic for reassurance that the world's largest economy continued on its path to recovery. Americans were forecast to have earned and spent more in February compared to the month before, with personal income seen rising 0.4 percent after a 0.3 percent increase in January, and adjusted spending forecast seen up 0.6 percent after a 0.2 percent rise in the first month of the year. The final reading for the Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index for March was expected to be revised up to 47.7 from a preliminary reading of 74.3. However, this would still represent a drop from February's 75.3 reading. Factory activity in the U.S. Midwest was expected to have eased in March from a 10 month-high hit in February, with the Chicago PMI seen at 63 from 64 the month before. Italy's oil major Eni was a stock to watch on Friday after it agreed to sell its 3.5 billion euro ($4.65 billion) stake in Portuguese energy company Galp Energia in phases as it moves to shift its focus to developing large upstream oil and gas development. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 605 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,403.2 -0.16 % -2.26 NIKKEI 10,083. -0.31 % -31.23 6 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P 0.18 % 0.93 EX-JP S> EUR/USD 1.3343 0.34 % 0.0045 USD/JPY 81.90 -0.64 % -0.5300 10-YR US TSY 2.159 -- 0.00 YLD 10-YR BUND 1.805 -- 0.00 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,660. -0.01 % -$0.14 4 US CRUDE $103.30 0.51 % 0.52 * GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady as Q1 ends * Dow back in black as Wall St cuts losses near Q1 end * Yen momentum seen fading after jump * Gold hovers around $1,660/oz; euro zone eyed * METALS-Copper up, on track for 10 pct Q1 advance * Oil near $124, release talk continues * Treasuries up as jobless figures argue case for ease COMPANY NEWS TATE & LYLE The British sweeteners and starches maker said on Friday it had seen a solid performance during its final quarter of the first three months of 2012 which will help it consolidate its good performance for its full year. LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE reported steady trading results on Friday as the British market gears up for a crucial shareholder vote next week on its takeover of LCH.Clearnet. TOTAL sent fire-fighting ships close to the scene of a gas leak from its North Sea Elgin platform on Thursday as a large gas cloud led to fears of an explosion. [ID: nL6E8ET3PL] ENI has agreed to sell its 3.5 billion euro ($4.65 billion) stake in Portuguese energy company Galp Energia in phases as it moves to shift its focus to developing large upstream oil and gas development. BARCLAYS The head of Barclays' global financial institutions group, Jeff Weiss, is retiring after nearly three decades at the British bank and Lehman Brothers, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday. [ID: nL2E8ETAMS] BHP BILLITON's veteran iron ore chief, Ian Ashby, is stepping down after 25 years with the world's biggest miner, it said on Friday, clearing the way for a new leader to complete the company's long-term $11 billion iron ore expansion. DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA has no intention of ending its investment in JetBlue Airways Corp, but the possibility remains that it could do so down the road depending on the capital needs of the German airline, its chief executive said on Thursday.