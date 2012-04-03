版本:
Europe Factors-Stocks set to extend winning run

PARIS, April 3 European stocks were seen inching up on Tuesday,
adding to a sharp two-session rally and tracking gains on Wall Street following
forecast-beating U.S. manufacturing data.	
    At 0629 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX 
and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.2 percent.	
    U.S. shares started the second quarter on a positive note on Monday, with
the S&P 500 hitting a four-year high as manufacturing data from the
United States and China eased recent worries over the outlook for global growth.	
    Investors awaited U.S. February factory orders, at 1400 GMT, seeking more
evidence of recovery in the world's biggest economy. Economists in a Reuters
survey expect a 1.5 percent rise compared with a January decrease of 1.0
percent.	
    The focus will also be on the minutes from the U.S. Federal Open Market
Committee from its meeting of March 13, due at 1800 GMT, with investors seeking
clues on a potential new wave of quantitative easing.	
    "Today's FOMC minutes are expected to give an insight into the thinking that
prompted Chairman Bernanke's rather dovish comments just over a week ago that
continued to raise questions as to why the Fed continues to play down the
strength in economic activity," Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC
Markets, wrote in a note.	
    "Markets will also be looking at the cross section of views with respect to
the prospect of further QE given recent comments from various policymakers who
have argued that it is not necessary."	
    The recent recovery in investor appetite for risky assets is reflected in
the put/call ratio of the Euro STOXX 50 options, a ratio of the
trading volume of put options versus call options used to gauge investor
sentiment.	
    The ratio has dropped to 1.15, sharply retreating from 2.09 hit last week,
and falling below a 3-month average of 1.40. A drop in traded put options
signals that investors are growing more confident about further gains in
equities.	
        	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0624 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,419.04   0.75 %    10.57
 NIKKEI                             10,050.39  -0.59 %   -59.48
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       526.63   0.96 %     5.01
 EUR/USD                               1.3342   0.16 %   0.0021
 USD/JPY                                81.97   -0.1 %  -0.0800
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.187       --     0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.814       --     0.02
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,678.43   0.07 %    $1.18
 US CRUDE                             $104.86  -0.35 %    -0.37
 	
    	
    COMPANY NEWS:	
    	
    AIR FRANCE-KLM  	
   The loss-making French arm of the Franco-Dutch airline called on Monday for
increased efforts to overhaul its European passenger network and signalled the
survival of its short- and medium-haul operations depended on the willingness of
staff to accept "drastic" cost cuts.    	
   Air France said it needed to reduce its controllable costs by 20 percent, in
part by extending a high-productivity formula thrashed out at regional bases to
Orly, Paris' second airport. 	
    	
    ROCHE  	
   Illumina Inc said on Monday that its board unanimously rejected
Roche Holding's increased offer to buy the genetic sequencing company
for $51 per share, or about $6.7 billion, saying it dramatically undervalued the
company. 	
    	
    ALSTOM, SIEMENS, 	
    Alstom announced a 900 million euro trains order from state rail operator
SNCF on Monday, a boost for its transport unit which has struggled to win
sizeable orders. The order, for 40 of its TGV high-speed trains of which it will
book 30 as firm orders, also prompted Alstom to drop a complaint it had filed to
protest cross-Channel train operator Eurostar's 2010 award of a major contract
to Germany's Siemens AG in 2010. 	
        	
    ASTRAZENECA 	
    British drugmaker AstraZeneca and U.S. peer Amgen Inc announced on
Monday a major collaboration deal to jointly develop and sell five biotech drugs
currently in Amgen's developmental pipeline. 	
	
    FIAT  	
    Italian new car sales fell 26.7 percent in March as a car transporter strike
took its toll, making it increasingly likely that Italy's car market will shrink
for a fifth year in a row. 	
    	
    GDF SUEZ  	
    The utility said on Monday that it was offering its shareholders the
possibility of receiving the French utility's final dividend for 2011 in shares
instead of cash to finance an offer for the remainder of International Power
. 	
    	
    BOLLORE  	
    Mutual insurer Groupama said on Monday that it had sold its entire 3.1
percent stake in investment group Bollore, the latest in a series of moves aimed
at bolstering its finances. 	
    	
    PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN    	
    The automaker said on Monday it had agreed to sell its head office building
in central Paris to institutional fund manager Caisse de depot et placement du
Quebec for 245.5 million euros ($326.54 million) as part of a property disposal
plan announced in February. 	
    	
    LONZA  	
    Swiss drugs industry supplier Lonza Group said on Tuesday it has appointed
Richard Ridinger as its new chief executive, charging him with improving market
position, competitiveness and productivity after a series of setbacks.	
    	
    PETROPLUS  	
    Several interested parties have submitted offers for insolvent refiner
Petroplus' Ingolstadt plant in Germany, a spokesman for the refinery's
administrator said.

