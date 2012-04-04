Europe Factors-Shares seen lower as Fed stimulus wanes

LONDON, April 4 European shares looked set to fall for a second
day on Wednesday, tracking declines on Wall Street and in Asia after minutes
from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested its appetite for further
quantitative easing had waned.
Minutes of the Fed meeting on Tuesday showed only two of the 10
policy-setting committee members saw the case for additional monetary stimulus
in the light of an improving economy, knocking the S&P 500 from a four-year high
and sending Asian shares lower.
Later in the day, investors will look at U.S. ADP National Employment data
at 1215 GMT and U.S. ISM non-manufacturing data at 1400 GMT for further signs of
growth in the world's largest economy, which could give cyclical stocks a push
up if figures are strong.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 16
points, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open down 52 to 56
points, or as much as 0.8 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open down 0.2
points, or as much as 0.7 percent.
The economic situation in Europe will also be a focus, with the European
Central Bank interest rate decision at 1145 GMT.
The ECB is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, with no major
announcements on other policy measures.
Euro zone PMI survey for March due at 0758 GMT is expected to show further
divergence between core and periphery activity.
Spain is likely to be a focus, with Spanish borrowing costs likely to jump
at a bond auction later in the day as this week's tough budget fails to calm
investors' nerves about the country's finances.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0553 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,413.38 -0.4 % -5.66
NIKKEI 9,844.45 -2.05 % -205.94
MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P -0.74 % -3.90
EX-JP S>
EUR/USD 1.3196 -0.26 % -0.0035
USD/JPY 82.64 -0.22 % -0.1800
10-YR US TSY 2.279 -- -0.02
YLD
10-YR BUND YLD 1.865 -- 0.05
SPOT GOLD $1,643.7 -0.06 % -$1.04
US CRUDE $103.57 -0.42 % -0.45
COMPANIES
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
The Frankfurt Stock Exchange operators said it would pursue alliances with
peers rather than takeovers the size of the failed tie-up with NYSE Euronext
.
SOCIETE GENERALE
French banks would be open to new Europe-wide banking regulations in the
mould of the so-called Volcker rule in the United States to crack down on
speculative risk-taking, SocGen CEO Frederic Oudea told Le Figaro.
COMMERZBANK
A $740 million portfolio of performing loans held by failed Eurohypo AG on
U.S. properties has attracted more than 100 prospective buyers, several sources
said on Tuesday.
TOTAL
The French oil company plans to send a team of experts to assess the steps
needed to stop a large and potentially explosive gas leak at its North Sea Elgin
platform, a spokeswman said.
TRANSOCEAN
A Brazilian federal prosecutor on Tuesday launched his second 20 billion
real ($10.9 billion) lawsuit against U.S. oil company Chevron and driller
Transocean.
ROCHE
The drugmaker stepped up the tone in its battle for control of Illumina
, in another letter to shareholders of the U.S. gene sequencing company.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it has identified a
new batch of counterfeit cancer drugs distributed in the United States.
The fake versions of Swiss drugmaker Roche's widely used cancer drug
Avastin are labeled as Altuzan, which is the brand name that Avastin is sold
under in Turkey, and do not contain the drug's active ingredient, bevacizumab.