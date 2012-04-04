Europe Factors-Shares seen lower as Fed stimulus wanes

LONDON, April 4 European shares looked set to fall for a second
day on Wednesday and could see the FTSEurofirst 300 index drop near
March lows, tracking declines on Wall Street and in Asia after minutes from the
U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested its appetite for further
quantitative easing had waned.
Minutes of the Fed meeting on Tuesday showed only two of the 10
policy-setting committee members saw the case for additional monetary stimulus
in the light of an improving economy, knocking the S&P 500 from a four-year high
and sending Asian shares lower.
Spain is also expected to be a focus, with Spanish borrowing costs likely to
jump at a bond auction later in the day as this week's tough budget fails to
calm investors' nerves about the country's finances and banks which have
exposure to euro zone peripheral debt could come under pressure.
At 0636 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and
for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 0.3 to 0.8 percent.
On Tuesday Spain's IBEX fell 2.7 percent, underperforming the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 which lost 1.1 percent to 1,072.87 points after
worries about the countries ability to tackle its deficit hit shares.
But in a bearish sign for equities the FTSEurofirst 300 index fell under its
50-day moving average at 1,074.74, which had been a support level and chartists
expecting it could drop near its March low at 1,050.
"Last week, the index got some support when it was trading near its March
low, but a break below this could see it drop back down to 1,027 its low hit in
February," Bill McNamara, a Charles Stanley analyst, said.
Investors will also be looking for further signs on how the euro zone
economy is shaping up at the European Central Bank interest rate decision at
1145 GMT.
The ECB, however, is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, with no
major announcements on other policy measures.
Euro zone PMI survey for March due at 0758 GMT is expected to show further
divergence between core and periphery activity in the service sector.
"The economic outlook still presents a lot of uncertainties, although the
ECB continued to highlight that signs of stabilization are emerging," Newedge
said in a note.
"Euro zone surveys have been rather disappointing in the past few weeks,
clearly pointing to a mild recession near term. Risks for the medium term remain
skewed to the downside."
Later in the day, investors will also look at U.S. ADP National Employment
data at 1215 GMT and U.S. ISM non-manufacturing data at 1400 GMT for further
signs of growth in the world's largest economy, which could give cyclical stocks
a push up if figures are strong.
COMPANIES
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
The Frankfurt Stock Exchange operators said it would pursue alliances with
peers rather than takeovers the size of the failed tie-up with NYSE Euronext
.
SOCIETE GENERALE
French banks would be open to new Europe-wide banking regulations in the
mould of the so-called Volcker rule in the United States to crack down on
speculative risk-taking, SocGen CEO Frederic Oudea told Le Figaro.
COMMERZBANK
A $740 million portfolio of performing loans held by failed Eurohypo AG on
U.S. properties has attracted more than 100 prospective buyers, several sources
said on Tuesday.
TOTAL
The French oil company plans to send a team of experts to assess the steps
needed to stop a large and potentially explosive gas leak at its North Sea Elgin
platform, a spokeswman said.
TRANSOCEAN
A Brazilian federal prosecutor on Tuesday launched his second 20 billion
real ($10.9 billion) lawsuit against U.S. oil company Chevron and driller
Transocean.
ROCHE
The drugmaker stepped up the tone in its battle for control of Illumina
, in another letter to shareholders of the U.S. gene sequencing company.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it has identified a
new batch of counterfeit cancer drugs distributed in the United States.
The fake versions of Swiss drugmaker Roche's widely used cancer drug
Avastin are labeled as Altuzan, which is the brand name that Avastin is sold
under in Turkey, and do not contain the drug's active ingredient, bevacizumab.