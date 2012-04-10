版本:
Europe Factors-Shares set to drop after disappointing US jobs

PARIS, April 10 European stocks are set to drop on Tuesday
following a long holiday weekend, tracking sharp losses on Wall Street where
disappointing U.S. monthly jobs data prompted investors to further cut their
exposure to risky assets such as equities.	
    U.S. payrolls rose far less than expected in March, data showed on Friday,
adding to a series of weaker-than-expected U.S. indicators, which have taken the
edge off a brisk stock rally in the first quarter. 	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 48 to 51
points lower, or down as much as 0.9 percent, Germany's DAX to open 112
to 115 points lower, or down as much as 1.7 percent, and France's CAC-40 
to open 56 to 57 points lower, or down as much as 1.7 percent.	
    	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
   	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,382.20  -1.14 %   -15.88
 NIKKEI                              9,534.38  -0.12 %   -11.88
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       513.53  -0.43 %    -2.20
 EUR/USD                                1.312   0.11 %   0.0014
 USD/JPY                                81.31  -0.28 %  -0.2300
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.042       --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.727       --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,650.84   0.62 %   $10.21
 US CRUDE                             $102.26   -0.2 %    -0.20
 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares struggle, China data studied    	
    Dow, S&P end lower for four days; jobs data a worry   	
    Nikkei pares gains after BOJ holds fire               	
    Copper slips on slowing Chinese demand                	
    Gold hits one-week high on easing hope, physicals     	
    Yen off day's lows after BOJ, but may stay pressured  	
    Brent slips towards $122; China overall imports slide 	
    Bonds slightly lower in Asia after China data

