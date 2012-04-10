Europe Factors-Shares set to drop after disappointing US jobs

PARIS, April 10 European stocks are set to drop on Tuesday following a long holiday weekend, tracking sharp losses on Wall Street where disappointing U.S. monthly jobs data prompted investors to further cut their exposure to risky assets such as equities. U.S. payrolls rose far less than expected in March, data showed on Friday, adding to a series of weaker-than-expected U.S. indicators, which have taken the edge off a brisk stock rally in the first quarter. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 48 to 51 points lower, or down as much as 0.9 percent, Germany's DAX to open 112 to 115 points lower, or down as much as 1.7 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 56 to 57 points lower, or down as much as 1.7 percent. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,382.20 -1.14 % -15.88 NIKKEI 9,534.38 -0.12 % -11.88 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 513.53 -0.43 % -2.20 EUR/USD 1.312 0.11 % 0.0014 USD/JPY 81.31 -0.28 % -0.2300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.042 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.727 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,650.84 0.62 % $10.21 US CRUDE $102.26 -0.2 % -0.20 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares struggle, China data studied Dow, S&P end lower for four days; jobs data a worry Nikkei pares gains after BOJ holds fire Copper slips on slowing Chinese demand Gold hits one-week high on easing hope, physicals Yen off day's lows after BOJ, but may stay pressured Brent slips towards $122; China overall imports slide Bonds slightly lower in Asia after China data