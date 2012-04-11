版本:
Europe Factors-Shares to extend losses on debt, growth concerns

LONDON, April 11 European shares were set to fall further on
Wednesday after hitting 12-week lows in the previous session, with a sharp rise
in Spanish and Italian bond yields and worries over global growth prompting
investors to move out of riskier assets.	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 23 to 24
points lower, or as much as 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 10 to 12
points, or as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 to drop 12 to 17
points, or as much as 0.5 percent.	
    "Amid fears that Europe's sovereign debt crisis is taking another turn for
the worse, and (with the market) facing the prospects of a U.S. earnings season
bereft of any meaningful EPS growth, debate has intensified (about whether)
global equities are set for a period of medium-term weakness," Cameron Peacock,
analyst at IG Markets, said in a note.	
    "Unfortunately, the negative sentiment looks set to continue beyond a couple
of days."	
    Focus has shifted back to the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, with   
Spanish bond yields rising to within a whisker of six percent. The euro zone's
struggling "peripheral" economies are already battling with dwindling growth in
the face of harsh budget cutbacks.	
    On Tuesday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
finished 2.5 percent down at 1,026.15 points, the lowest close since
mid-January. It has fallen 7.5 percent since hitting an eight-month high in
March and is up just 2.5 percent this year.	
    	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0530 GMT                              
                                            LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                            1,358.59     -1.71 %     -23.61
     NIKKEI                             9,462.34     -0.79 %     -75.68
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP   <.MIASJ0000PUS                -0.61 %      -3.12
     EUR/USD                              1.3098      0.13 %     0.0017
     USD/JPY                               80.82      0.15 %     0.1200
     10-YR US TSY YLD                      2.002          --       0.02
     10-YR BUND YLD                        1.641          --      -0.02
     SPOT GOLD                         $1,656.26     -0.22 %     -$3.59
     US CRUDE                            $101.29      0.27 %       0.27
 	
    * Shares fall on growth, euro zone debt worries              	
    * Nikkei likely to mark 7th day of losses, Sony falls        	
    * Yen buoyed near multi-week high as risk aversion climbs    	
    * Brent steady at $120; demand growth worries weigh          	
    * Gold edges down after 4-day winning run                    	
    * LME copper edges up after sell-off, Shanghai down          	
    * Dow, S&P fall for fifth day, but Alcoa up late             	
    * Global growth worries push yields to 4-week lows

