版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 12日 星期四 13:35 BJT

Europe Factors-Stocks seen mixed; eyes on Italy's bond auction

PARIS, April 12 European stocks were seen opening mixed on
Thursday as the previous session's tentative recovery loses steam, with
investors bracing for a key Italian bond auction.	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 6 to 9
points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 11
to 16 points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 
to open 3 to 4 points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent.	
    European stocks climbed on Wednesday, halting a week-long slide as recently
battered banks rallied, although the rebound was seen as technical and
short-lived.	
    Italy plans to offer up to 5 billion euros, including its March 2015 BTP
bond and 3 off-the-run issues, with yields expected to rise. 	
    On Wednesday, Italy's one-year borrowing costs doubled in a sale of
short-term bills, fuelling fears over weaker euro zone countries and
highlighting investors' nerves ahead of a more challenging auction of three-year
bonds expected on Thursday.	
    Worries that Spain's budget troubles will spread to Italy and the slow
progress made by Rome on structural reforms have recently reversed a falling
trend for Italy's debt costs, with the 10-year bond yield back
above 5.5 percent.   	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0530 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,368.71   0.74 %    10.12
 NIKKEI                              9,508.69   0.53 %    49.95
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       511.76   0.15 %     0.78
 EUR/USD                               1.3138   0.22 %   0.0029
 USD/JPY                                80.91   0.11 %   0.0900
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.028       --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.694       --    -0.02
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,658.56   0.07 %    $1.11
 US CRUDE                             $102.87   0.17 %     0.17
 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dip as Europe debt worry lingers    	
    Wall St rises after five losing days, Alcoa soars         	
    Nikkei up; caution reigns ahead of N.Korea rocket launch  	
    Gold treads water; euro zone caution remains              	
    Copper bounces off $8,000 support, ECB comment boosts     	
    TREASURIES-US bonds steady in Asia ahead of Italy auction 	
    Brent at $120 ahead of Iran talks; Fed comments weigh

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐