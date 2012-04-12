Europe Factors-Stocks seen mixed; eyes on Italy's bond auction

BRIEF-CBS Corp reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $1.11
* CBS Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
PARIS, April 12 European stocks were seen opening mixed on Thursday as the previous session's tentative recovery loses steam, with investors bracing for a key Italian bond auction. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 6 to 9 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 11 to 16 points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 3 to 4 points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent. European stocks climbed on Wednesday, halting a week-long slide as recently battered banks rallied, although the rebound was seen as technical and short-lived. Italy plans to offer up to 5 billion euros, including its March 2015 BTP bond and 3 off-the-run issues, with yields expected to rise. On Wednesday, Italy's one-year borrowing costs doubled in a sale of short-term bills, fuelling fears over weaker euro zone countries and highlighting investors' nerves ahead of a more challenging auction of three-year bonds expected on Thursday. Worries that Spain's budget troubles will spread to Italy and the slow progress made by Rome on structural reforms have recently reversed a falling trend for Italy's debt costs, with the 10-year bond yield back above 5.5 percent. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0530 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,368.71 0.74 % 10.12 NIKKEI 9,508.69 0.53 % 49.95 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 511.76 0.15 % 0.78 EUR/USD 1.3138 0.22 % 0.0029 USD/JPY 80.91 0.11 % 0.0900 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.028 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.694 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,658.56 0.07 % $1.11 US CRUDE $102.87 0.17 % 0.17 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dip as Europe debt worry lingers Wall St rises after five losing days, Alcoa soars Nikkei up; caution reigns ahead of N.Korea rocket launch Gold treads water; euro zone caution remains Copper bounces off $8,000 support, ECB comment boosts TREASURIES-US bonds steady in Asia ahead of Italy auction Brent at $120 ahead of Iran talks; Fed comments weigh
* SunPower corp qtrly non-GAAP net loss per diluted share $0.64
* Synopsys posts financial results for first quarter fiscal year 2017