Europe Factors-Stocks seen mixed; eyes on Italy's bond auction

PARIS, April 12 European stocks were seen opening mixed on Thursday as the previous session's tentative recovery loses steam, with investors bracing for a key Italian bond auction. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 6 to 9 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 11 to 16 points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 3 to 4 points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent. European stocks climbed on Wednesday, halting a week-long slide as recently battered banks rallied, although the rebound was seen as technical and short-lived. Italy plans to offer up to 5 billion euros, including its March 2015 BTP bond and 3 off-the-run issues, with yields expected to rise. On Wednesday, Italy's one-year borrowing costs doubled in a sale of short-term bills, fuelling fears over weaker euro zone countries and highlighting investors' nerves ahead of a more challenging auction of three-year bonds expected on Thursday. Worries that Spain's budget troubles will spread to Italy and the slow progress made by Rome on structural reforms have recently reversed a falling trend for Italy's debt costs, with the 10-year bond yield back above 5.5 percent. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0530 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,368.71 0.74 % 10.12 NIKKEI 9,508.69 0.53 % 49.95 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 511.76 0.15 % 0.78 EUR/USD 1.3138 0.22 % 0.0029 USD/JPY 80.91 0.11 % 0.0900 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.028 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.694 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,658.56 0.07 % $1.11 US CRUDE $102.87 0.17 % 0.17 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dip as Europe debt worry lingers Wall St rises after five losing days, Alcoa soars Nikkei up; caution reigns ahead of N.Korea rocket launch Gold treads water; euro zone caution remains Copper bounces off $8,000 support, ECB comment boosts TREASURIES-US bonds steady in Asia ahead of Italy auction Brent at $120 ahead of Iran talks; Fed comments weigh