Europe Factors-Shares set to halt recovery after China GDP

PARIS, April 13 European shares were set to fall on Friday,
halting a two-day recovery rally as lower-than-expected Chinese first-quarter
GDP figures revive worries of a hard landing for the world's second-biggest
economy.
At 0624 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were down 0.2-0.4 percent.
Data showed China's economy grew at its slowest pace in almost three years
in the quarter, with a weaker-than-expected reading fuelling worries that a
five-quarter long slide has not bottomed and that more policy action would be
needed to halt it.
The annual rate of GDP growth in the first quarter slowed to 8.1 percent
from 8.9 percent in the previous three months, the National Bureau of Statistics
said on Friday, against the 8.3 percent consensus forecast of economists polled
by Reuters.
"While equity markets yesterday saw a bounce on suspicions that a stronger
than expected (quarterly) number was due from China today, they may well give up
some of these gains upon the open this morning," Brenda Kelly, senior market
strategist at CMC Markets, wrote in a note.
"Weak export growth and a sluggish construction sector are to blame as the
world's second biggest economy grew just 8.1 percent against an expectation of
8.3 percent. With commodities like oil and copper drifting lower on the data,
basic resource stocks will likely bear the brunt and see some pullback in
yesterday's gains."
Investors were also rattled by North Korea's launch of a long-range rocket,
which failed to deliver a satelite into orbit. China on Friday called for calm
and restraint on the Korean peninsula after the failed launch, with U.S. and
South Korean officials saying the rocket crashed into the sea a few minutes
after launch, dealing a blow to the reclusive North Korean state.
After a stellar performance during the first quarter, the euro zone's blue
chip Euro STOXX 50 index has lost about 10 percent since mid-March,
erasing virtually all its gains made in 2012, dragged by renewed worries over
the euro zone's debt crisis as well as concerns over the outlook for the global
economy.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0626 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,387.57 1.38 % 18.86
NIKKEI 9,637.99 1.19 % 113.2
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 520.23 1.3 % 6.66
EUR/USD 1.3167 -0.13 % -0.0017
USD/JPY 80.95 0.14 % 0.1100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.026 -- -0.03
10-YR BUND YLD 1.769 -- -0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,673.94 -0.06 % -$1.04
US CRUDE $103.14 -0.48 % -0.50
COMPANY NEWS:
L'OREAL
The French cosmetics maker reported 6.4 percent like-for-like revenue growth
for the first quarter, lifted by big-spending consumers in emerging markets and
renewed appetite for luxury goods.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN'S
French President Nicolas Sarkozy weighed in on the car maker's industrial
woes on Thursday, calling for a meeting with Chief Executive Philippe Varin and
promising talks with unions and management over a threatened car plant.
TOTAL
Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin on Thursday outlined new rules for
the development of vast offshore oil and gas resources, offering some
much-needed tax breaks to make far-flung projects viable. The new proposals
appeared aimed at appeasing foreign participants in the giant Shtokman gas
project that involves Gazprom and Total, as well as the Arctic partnership of
ExxonMobil and Rosneft.
VOLKSWAGEN
The company said on Friday it sold 633,000 cars in mainland China, Hong Kong
and Macau in the first quarter, up 15.6 percent from a year earlier.
Separately, Italian buyout firm Investindustrial is planning to
sell just a part of its 72 percent stake in Ducati to Volkswagen's Audi
, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing no sources.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Incoming co-CEO Anshu Jain is planning to make the company's wealth and
asset management operations work more closely with its investment banking arm,
Financial Times reported, citing people close to the situation.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
The company is entering the energy business, offering to build small
communal heating systems in the basements of private households, Financial Times
Deutschland reported, citing a spokesman.