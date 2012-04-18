European Factors to Watch - Shares to inch lower after bounce

By Francesco Canepa LONDON, April 18 European stock index futures pointed to a fractionally lower start on Wednesday as shares took a breather after a two-day rally that has set a key euro zone index on course to snap a streak of four consecutive weekly losses. At 0623 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, France's CAC and Germany's DAX were flat to 0.1 percent lower. Earlier, financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.1 percent higher. The euro zone blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index recorded its biggest daily gain year to date on Tuesday a s it rose 65.86 points, or 2.9 percent, boosted by a well-received Spanish debt auction, an upbeat German economic sentiment reading and positive U.S. corporate earnings releases. "The big question on most people's lips as we approach the 'sell in May and go away' seasonal period, is, can it last?," said Cameron Peacock, market analyst at IG Markets. "We have already seen a marked increase in volatility to start the second quarter, which normally signals that markets are at an inflection point, unsure what to do next. Don't expect that uncertainty to subside any time soon." So far this week, the Euro Stoxx 50 has regained 75.54 of the 101.03 points dropped last week, when concerns about Spain's ability to reduce its deficit rocked European equities, and was on course to record its first weekly gain in a month. The Bank of Spain on Tuesday approved all 135 Spanish banks' plans to boost capital but said some may face difficulties meeting tough requirements set by the government to clean up the sector and reassure investors its ailing lenders would not need international help. Basic resources shares were under scrutiny on Wednesday as the world's biggest miner, BHP Billiton, posted sharp drops in iron ore and coal production for the first quarter of 2012 due to bad weather and labour unrest, following a similar report by rival Rio Tinto earlier in the week. Striking an upbeat note for the personal products sector, LVMH, the world's biggest luxury goods group, said Wednesday that first-quarter revenue rose 25 percent on the back of particularly strong growth in Asia and the United States. There was some mixed news in the food & beverage sector, where the world's third-largest brewer, Heineken NV, said its operating profit fell slightly in the first quarter as higher costs offset a greater than expected rise in revenue and the effects of its latest savings drive. On the macro front, the Bank of England will publish minutes to the April meeting, when interest rates and the quantitative easing target were left unchanged. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0621 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,390.78 1.55 % 21.21 NIKKEI 9,667.26 2.14 % 202.55 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.99 % 5.07 EUR/USD 1.3119 -0.06 % -0.0008 USD/JPY 81.31 0.56 % 0.4500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.010 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.763 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,653.10 0.25 % $4.12 US CRUDE $104.43 0.22 % 0.23 Shares buoyed by easing worries over Spanish debt Nikkei rallies on U.S. earnings, Spain debt sale Yen slips as risk currencies stage bounce Gold flatlines, fragile euro weighs Copper rises as Europe fears ease, Wall St rallies Brent stable at $118 as euro zone concerns ease Bonds ease on Spain debt demand, stock gains COMPANY NEWS LVMH The world's biggest luxury goods group, said Wednesday that first-quarter revenue rose 25 percent on the back of particularly strong growth in Asia and the U.S. Describing the economic outlook for Europe as "uncertain", LVMH said it would keep a strict control over costs. TESCO The world's No. 3 retailer said it would spend 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) this year overhauling its core UK business as it seeks to win back market share, restore sales growth and calm nervous shareholders. HEINEKEN The world's third largest brewer said its operating profit fell slightly in the first quarter as higher costs offset a greater than expected rise in revenue and the effects of its latest savings drive. SYNGENTA The world's largest agrochemicals company said an early start to the U.S. planting season helped it post a 7 percent rise in first-quarter sales. Syngenta, which makes products to kill weeds and bugs as genetically modified seeds, said on Wednesday first-quarter sales rose to $4.3 billion, exactly in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll. ASML The world's largest maker of semiconductor lithography machines sees stable sales in the next six months due to strong demand for chips used in the consumer gadgets such as smartphones and tablet computers. NESTLE Pfizer Inc is near a deal to sell its baby formula business to Swiss food giant Nestle for at least $9 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said Nestle appears to have outstripped Danone and Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, who had teamed up for a bid, and that a deal could be announced as soon as next week. REPSOL Argentina's move to nationalise local oil company YPF, controlled by Spain's Repsol, has scuppered years of planning by China's Sinopec Group to buy the South American company, sources said. [ID: nL2E8FHD94] ACS, IBERDROLA Spanish construction company ACS said on Tuesday it has begun a process of accelerated book building to sell shares in Iberdrola worth 3.69 percent of the energy group.