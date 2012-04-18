European Factors to Watch - Shares to inch lower after bounce

By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, April 18 European stock index futures pointed to a
fractionally lower start on Wednesday as shares took a breather after a two-day
rally that has set a key euro zone index on course to snap a streak of four
consecutive weekly losses.
At 0623 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, France's CAC
and Germany's DAX were flat to 0.1 percent lower. Earlier, financial
spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.1 percent
higher.
The euro zone blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index recorded its biggest
daily gain year to date on Tuesday a s it rose 65.86 points, or 2.9 percent,
boosted by a well-received Spanish debt auction, an upbeat German economic
sentiment reading and positive U.S. corporate earnings releases.
"The big question on most people's lips as we approach the 'sell in May and
go away' seasonal period, is, can it last?," said Cameron Peacock,
market analyst at IG Markets.
"We have already seen a marked increase in volatility to start the second
quarter, which normally signals that markets are at an inflection point, unsure
what to do next. Don't expect that uncertainty to subside any time soon."
So far this week, the Euro Stoxx 50 has regained 75.54 of the 101.03 points
dropped last week, when concerns about Spain's ability to reduce its deficit
rocked European equities, and was on course to record its first weekly gain in a
month.
The Bank of Spain on Tuesday approved all 135 Spanish banks' plans to boost
capital but said some may face difficulties meeting tough requirements set by
the government to clean up the sector and reassure investors its ailing lenders
would not need international help.
Basic resources shares were under scrutiny on Wednesday as the world's
biggest miner, BHP Billiton, posted sharp drops in iron ore and coal
production for the first quarter of 2012 due to bad weather and labour unrest,
following a similar report by rival Rio Tinto earlier in the week.
Striking an upbeat note for the personal products sector, LVMH,
the world's biggest luxury goods group, said Wednesday that first-quarter
revenue rose 25 percent on the back of particularly strong growth in Asia and
the United States.
There was some mixed news in the food & beverage sector, where the
world's third-largest brewer, Heineken NV, said its operating profit
fell slightly in the first quarter as higher costs offset a greater than
expected rise in revenue and the effects of its latest savings drive.
On the macro front, the Bank of England will publish minutes to the April
meeting, when interest rates and the quantitative easing target were left
unchanged.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0621 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,390.78 1.55 % 21.21
NIKKEI 9,667.26 2.14 % 202.55
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.99 % 5.07
EUR/USD 1.3119 -0.06 % -0.0008
USD/JPY 81.31 0.56 % 0.4500
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.010 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.763 -- 0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,653.10 0.25 % $4.12
US CRUDE $104.43 0.22 % 0.23
COMPANY NEWS
LVMH
The world's biggest luxury goods group, said Wednesday that first-quarter
revenue rose 25 percent on the back of particularly strong growth in Asia and
the U.S. Describing the economic outlook for Europe as "uncertain", LVMH said it
would keep a strict control over costs.
TESCO
The world's No. 3 retailer said it would spend 1 billion pounds ($1.6
billion) this year overhauling its core UK business as it seeks to win back
market share, restore sales growth and calm nervous shareholders.
HEINEKEN
The world's third largest brewer said its operating profit fell slightly in
the first quarter as higher costs offset a greater than expected rise in revenue
and the effects of its latest savings drive.
SYNGENTA
The world's largest agrochemicals company said an early start to the U.S.
planting season helped it post a 7 percent rise in first-quarter sales.
Syngenta, which makes products to kill weeds and bugs as genetically modified
seeds, said on Wednesday first-quarter sales rose to $4.3 billion, exactly in
line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll.
ASML
The world's largest maker of semiconductor lithography machines sees stable
sales in the next six months due to strong demand for chips used in the consumer
gadgets such as smartphones and tablet computers.
NESTLE
Pfizer Inc is near a deal to sell its baby formula business to
Swiss food giant Nestle for at least $9 billion, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Tuesday. Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said
Nestle appears to have outstripped Danone and Mead Johnson Nutrition
Co, who had teamed up for a bid, and that a deal could be announced as
soon as next week.
REPSOL
Argentina's move to nationalise local oil company YPF, controlled
by Spain's Repsol, has scuppered years of planning by China's Sinopec Group to
buy the South American company, sources said. [ID: nL2E8FHD94]
ACS, IBERDROLA
Spanish construction company ACS said on Tuesday it has begun a process of
accelerated book building to sell shares in Iberdrola worth 3.69 percent of the
energy group.