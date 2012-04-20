European Factors to Watch-Shares seen down; focus on IMF, Spain

LONDON, April 20 European shares are set to fall for a third day on Friday ahead of the International Monetary Fund's meeting, with concerns about global growth, the outcome of French elections and Spain's ability to manage its finances hurting investors' risk appetite. Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 4 to 9 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 6 to 10 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 to drop 11 to 13 points, or as much as 0.3 percent. Investors are likely to trade cautiously ahead of the semiannual meetings of the IMF in Washington this week. The IMF's bid to win a big boost in funding to handle the eurozone debt crisis has hit a speed bump as Brazil demanded more power at the IMF for emerging economies as a condition for lending it extra cash. European shares fell 0.5 percent on Thursday as a string of downbeat corporate outlooks and weak U.S. data dampened expectations of an earnings recovery, while fears about the sovereign debt burden across the region added to the gloom. Data showed on Thursday the number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits for the first time fell only slightly last week, suggesting that job growth in April will not improve much after March's disappointing performance. Factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic region slowed sharply this month and home resales dropped for a second straight month in March. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0531 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,376.92 -0.59 % -8.22 NIKKEI 9,553.56 -0.36 % -34.82 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.75 % -3.89 EUR/USD 1.314 0.05 % 0.0007 USD/JPY 81.53 -0.09 % -0.0700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.970 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.699 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,643.64 0.07 % $1.16 US CRUDE $102.73 0.45 % 0.49 * Shares ease as U.S. data casts doubt on recovery * Nikkei dips but easing yen provides support * Yen to stay pressured ahead of BOJ; Aussie tad lower * Wall St falls on weak data, Qualcomm drags * Copper holds ground, investors stay cautious * Gold treads water; euro zone worry, US data weigh * Brent steady above $118 * Bonds rise as data supports easy monetary policy