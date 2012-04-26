European Factors to Watch-Shares set for higher open, data eyed

LONDON, April 26 European shares are set to rise on Thursday,
with encouraging results from heavyweight blue chip companies improving
sentiment, although gains are likely to be limited ahead of key economic numbers
this week that have the potential to set the market's near-term direction.
Financial shares will be in focus after Barclays posted a 22
percent rise in first-quarter profit, ahead of market forecasts, as a strong
rebound in revenue from its investment banking arm and a drop in bad debt
countered increased compensation for insurance mis-selling.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc also reported an 11 percent rise in fourth
quarter profits, beating analysts' forecasts, as higher oil prices and stronger
refining margins outweighed the impact of lower U.S. gas prices.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX
futures were flat and France's CAC futures were up 0.3 percent.
Investors got little direction form the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day
meeting that ended on Wednesday. They discounted the probability of more
quantitative easing in the near-term after the central bank's comments and
waited for more U.S. macroeconomic numbers for a clearer view on the market.
The Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said U.S. monetary policy was
"more or less in the right place". Its policy-setting panel reiterated its
expectation that interest rates would not rise until late 2014 at the earliest
and took no action on monetary policy.
Bernanke said the Fed would not hesitate to launch another round of bond
purchases if the economy were to weaken, but traders said an improving U.S.
labour market and some signs of recovery in the economy would discourage the
central bank to take any such action any time soon.
Focus will be on U.S. weekly jobless claims data, due at 1230 GMT, with
economists forecasting a total of 375,000 new filings, against 386,000 in the
previous week. U.S. economic growth numbers on Friday will also be scrutinised.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0654 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,390.69 1.36 % 18.72
NIKKEI 9,561.83 0.01 % 0.82
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.41 % 2.09
EUR/USD 1.3232 0.08 % 0.0011
USD/JPY 81.20 -0.15 % -0.1200
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.989 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 1.735 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,648.26 0.26 % $4.28
US CRUDE $104.20 0.08 % 0.08
COMPANY NEWS
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank's first-quarter pretax profit fell to 1.9 billion euros ($2.50
billion), below forecasts hit by one-off charges and weaker-than-expected market
activity which hurt trading and asset management.
BARCLAYS
The bank posted a 22 percent rise in first-quarter profit, ahead of market
forecasts, as a strong rebound in revenue from its investment banking arm and a
drop in bad debt countered increased compensation for insurance mis-selling.
SANTANDER
Spanish bank Santander on Thursday reported a 24 percent drop in first
quarter net profit after it took 3.1 billion euros in provisions against
non-performing loans.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
The company beat forecasts with an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit,
as higher oil prices outweighed the impact of lower U.S. gas prices.
FIAT INDUSTRIAL
Fiat Industrial may revise its 2012 guidance upwards in the second quarter,
as the tractor and truck group's performance may improve, said chairman Sergio
Marchionne during a conference call.
ASTRAZENECA
The company's Chief Executive David Brennan is to step down on June 1 in an
abrupt exit that follows rising investor discontent at the company's
performance.
ENI
Mozambique plans to increase the maximum stake it holds in future oil blocks
to up to 40 percent from a current maximum of 25 percent, the head of the
national oil company said on Wednesday.
LOTTOMATICA
Standard & Poor's on Wednesday affirmed its ratings, including its 'BBB-'
corporate credit rating, on Italy-based Lottomatica Group and revised the rating
outlook to positive from stable.
ALCATEL-LUCENT
The telecom equipment maker saw its profitability weaken in the first
quarter because of slower demand from operators in North America and Europe and
the shift to lower-margin fourth-generation mobile gear.
PERNOD RICARD
The French drinks group kept its full-year financial targets after posting
stronger-than-expected third-quarter sales.
SAFRAN
The French aerospace and defence group reported higher-than-expected 15.9
percent growth in first-quarter revenue, driven by rising engine deliveries and
parts sales.
TECHNIP
The French oil services group confirmed its outlook for the year after
posting a record order backlog in the first quarter and net income growth of 7.6
percent, supported by the oil industry's eagerness to bring new reserves into
production.
VIVENDI
Europe's largest telecoms and entertainment group denied a media report that
said it was considering a reorganisation that may result in the break-up of the
group.
BAYER
Quarterly earnings at Germany's largest drugmaker surpassed expectations as
strong strong sales of farming pesticides offset margin pressure at its
engineering plastics unit.
ABERTIS, ACS, OHL
Spain's Abertis struck a three-way deal to expand its toll road
business in fast-growing Brazil and reduce exposure to a slow domestic market,
while providing an exit for debt-laden shareholder ACS.
REPSOL
Argentina's Senate on Thursday approved a government bill to nationalize the
country's biggest oil company, YPF, clearing the way for likely approval by the
lower house next week.