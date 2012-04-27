Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to halt bounce after Spain downgrade

PARIS, April 27 European stocks were seen opening nearly
unchanged on Friday, pausing after a three-day tentative recovery rally after
Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating on Spain by two notches, reviving
worries over the debt-stricken country.
S&P, citing expectations Spain's finances will deteriorate even more than
previously thought due to the recession and the country's ailing banking sector,
downgraded Spain to BBB-plus from A and put a negative outlook on the credit,
saying the situation could deteriorate further unless strong measures were taken
at a European level.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open
unchanged to down 6 points, or 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open
unchanged to up 1 point, or 0.01 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open
down 2-4 points, or 0.1 percent.
Investors were also bracing for Italy's debt auction on Friday. The country
is set to offer up to 6.25 billion euros in bonds, with borrowing costs expected
to climb above 5.5 percent for the benchmark 10-year bond. It yielded 5.8
percent on Thursday, up from an auction level of 5.2 percent at the March sale.
"Thursday's bill auction did nothing to reassure the markets, with yields
soaring. The LTRO boost is over," Saxo Bank sales trader Alexandre Baradez said.
"The rally we had this week was purely a technical rebound. We're now back
in a market driven by headlines and comments from political leaders."
On Thursday, Italy paid the highest yield since January to sell six-month
bills.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0523 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,399.98 0.67 % 9.29
NIKKEI 9,489.01 -0.76 % -72.82
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 515.04 0.16 % 0.83
EUR/USD 1.3188 0.01 % 0.0001
USD/JPY 80.84 -0.23 % -0.1900
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.888 -- -0.06
10-YR BUND YLD 1.685 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,655.59 -0.1 % -$1.69
US CRUDE $103.99 -0.54 % -0.56
