Europe Factors to Watch-Shares seen halting 3-day sell-off

By Blaise Robinson PARIS, June 26 European stocks were set to inch higher on Tuesday, halting their sharp three-session sell-off, but doubts over whether this week's EU summit will lead to significant measures to shore up the region's most indebted countries could limit the rebound. Also rattling investors, Cyprus said late on Monday it was applying to Brussels for a bailout, both for its banking sector, hit by exposure to Greece, and for its budget deficit. Moody's Investors Service downgraded the long-term debt and deposit ratings for 28 Spanish banks and two issuer ratings, following on the heels of a cut to Spain's sovereign rating to just above junk status earlier this month. Debt-stricken Spain will also be in focus ahead of its short-term debt auction on Tuesday, with the country set to sell up to 3 billion euros of 3- and 6-month T-bills. Rates on the bills on the secondary market stood at around 1.8 percent for the shorter-dated paper and around 2.7 percent for the longer maturity on Monday, almost double those at the last primary auction in May and levels not seen since November. At 0627 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.3 percent. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has lost 4.5 percent since a high hit last Thursday, retracing more than 50 percent of its recovery rally started in early June. "The risk off theme has brought with it light volumes and a noticeable increase in volume when rallies appear. This has seen traders use these elevated levels to lessen long positions or apply hedge strategies in gearing up for the worst post Summit," GFT market strategist Andrew Taylor said. "Expect to see a continuation of the light volumes and non committal positioning. Safe haven trading will remain the preference with the occasional slight bounce in position readjustments." The index's next support level is at 2,120 points, which represents the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of this month's rally. On the upside, the index's next resistance level is at 2,141 points, the 50 percent retracement of the rally. The benchmark is on track to post a loss of 14 percent for the second quarter, its worst quarterly performance since last year's third quarter. At the June 28-29 meeting, European leaders are set to discuss specific steps towards a cross-border banking union, closer fiscal integration and the possibility of a debt redemption fund. "To call forth a positive market reaction, the summit needs to over-deliver on expectations by a decent margin. It needs to suggest that leaders not only 'get it', but are also prepared to take decisions that will be difficult for them domestically in order to promote the wider European good," BNP equity derivatives strategists wrote in a note. "A good package would be agreement on a banking union, including a pan-eurozone supervisor, a deposit guarantee scheme and a bank resolution authority, plus permission for the ESM/EFSF to recapitalise banks directly." Despite the negative newsflow, investors found some comfort on Tuesday morning in a survey by GfK market research showing consumer morale in Germany unexpectedly edged up going into July on improving income expectations. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0622 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,313.72 -1.6 % -21.3 NIKKEI 8,663.99 -0.81 % -70.63 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 465.36 0.04 % 0.19 EUR/USD 1.2516 0.12 % 0.0015 USD/JPY 79.65 0.04 % 0.0300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.614 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.495 -- 0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,582.90 -0.07 % -$1.18 US CRUDE $79.10 -0.14 % -0.11 COMPANY NEWS: SPANISH BANKS Moody's Investors Service on Monday downgraded the long-term debt and deposit ratings for 28 Spanish banks and two issuer ratings, following on the heels of a cut to Spain's sovereign rating to just above junk status earlier this month. CREDIT SUISSE Swiss bank Credit Suisse is to cut senior staff in its European investment banking department by up to a third, three sources familiar with the matter said, as tighter regulation and weak markets hit the sector. VIVENDI A U.S. federal jury on Monday found that French entertainment group Vivendi may have to pay up to $954.6 million in damages to Liberty Media Corp over a 2003 breach of contract lawsuit. Vivendi in a statement on Monday said it "strongly disagrees" with the jury's verdict. SOCIETE GENERALE Former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel is wholly responsible for huge rogue bets that lost France's No. 2 bank 4.9 billion euros ($6.1 billion) in 2008, SocGen lawyers told a Paris court on Monday. Kerviel is appealing a three-year jail sentence and fine of 4.9 billion euros handed down in 2010. BAYER A closely watched blood clot preventer from Bayer's peers Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc failed to win approval from U.S. health regulators. ADECCO Adecco announced the launch of a share buyback programme of up to 400 million euros on a second trading line, with the aim of subsequent cancellation of the shares and reduction of the share capital. The share buyback is planned to commence around mid-July 2012. QIAGEN The genetic testing specialist said it plans to invest in advanced sequencing technologies to cater to clinical research and molecular diagnostics customers. Qiagen expects the investments to hurt its adjusted earnings per share by 1 cent for full-year 2012 and 2 cents for 2013, but to add to earnings in 2014. PERNOD RICARD Pernod Ricard, the world's second-biggest spirits group, said its Spanish business had only slightly worsened in spite of a deepening euro zone crisis there. VALEO The French auto parts makers said it was in talks to sell its access mechanisms business to Japan's U-Shin.