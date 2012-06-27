版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 27日 星期三 13:43 BJT

Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to bounce off 1-week lows

PARIS, June 27 European stocks were seen climbing for the first
time in a week on Wednesday, but gains and volumes could be capped by rising
doubts over whether this week's EU summit will deliver any strong new measures
to support the euro zone's debt-stricken countries.
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 23 to 24
points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 35 to
37 points higher, or as much as 0.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open
15 to 19 points higher, or as much as 0.6 percent.
    Late on Tuesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected the idea of common
euro zone bonds, saying Europe would not share total debt liability "as long as
I live". 
    European stocks ended nearly unchanged on Tuesday near one-week lows,
weighed down by dampened expectations of new measures to fight the euro zone
debt crisis.
        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0530 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,319.99   0.48 %     6.27
 NIKKEI                              8,685.99   0.25 %       22
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       469.41   0.87 %     4.03
 EUR/USD                                 1.25   0.08 %   0.0010
 USD/JPY                                79.42  -0.11 %  -0.0900
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.628       --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.525       --     0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,570.54  -0.08 %   -$1.24
 US CRUDE                              $79.34  -0.03 %    -0.02
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares up, euro pressured as EU summit eyed 
    US STOCKS-Wall St bounces back but Europe woes linger      
    Nikkei flat as sluggish blue-chips offset speculatives     
    METALS-Copper down ahead of EU summit; China demand eyed   
    Brent slips below $93, EU doubts counter N.Sea supply cut  
    FOREX-Euro inches up, but hopes dashed for EU summit       
    Gold ticks up in thin trade; deflation worry lingers

