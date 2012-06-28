European Factors to Watch-Shares seen steadying after sharp rise

LONDON, June 28 European shares looked set to open little changed on Thursday, steadier after a burst higher in the previous session fuelled by upbeat U.S. data, with gains limited ahead of a summit of European Union leaders that looks unlikely to produce any significant measures to tackle the region's debt crisis.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 6-13 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open up 5 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open up 8-9 points, or as much as 0.3 percent.

European shares rebounded on Wednesday after a recent steep sell-off as risk appetite, which has been at a low ebb on fears over the impact of the crisis on the world economy, improved on robust U.S. pending home sales data.

But volumes were thin, making market moves more pronounced, and are expected to stay that way with investors reluctant to get too aggressively involved in the market before the EU summit.

"The European session should kick off the day on a positive note albeit with many participants willing to remain on the sidelines waiting for a clear outcome to this much anticipated risk event," Andrew Taylor, market strategist at GFT Global, said in a note.

"There will be a raft of high-end data being released from Europe and U.S. today which will add to its edginess, and with the current low liquidity levels, moves will be swift and exaggerated... Caution must be given to the upside on this oversold market."

Data releases on Thursday include Italian producer prices, at 0800 GMT, German unemployment figures, at 0755 GMT, euro zone economic sentiment data, at 0900 GMT, the final reading for British first-quarter growth, at 0830 GMT, and U.S. first-quarter real GDP numbers, at 1230 GMT.

