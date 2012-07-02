Europe Factors to Watch-Rally set to stall after China data

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
PARIS, July 2 European stocks were seen opening mixed on Monday, as last week's sharp rally triggered by new bold measures to fight the euro zone debt crisis loses steam, while tepid Chinese manufacturing data revives worries over the outlook for the global economy. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open around 17 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 6 to 7 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 3 to 6 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent. Over the weekend, data showed China's purchasing managers' index (PMI) dropped to 50.2 in June from May's 50.4, singalling that growth in manufacturing sector activity was close to stalling. European shares closed at a seven-week high on Friday with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index surging 5 percent, posting its biggest jump in seven months after fresh measures taken by European leaders to tackle the region's debt crisis sparked a relief rally. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0531 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,362.16 2.49 % 33.12 NIKKEI 9,014.98 0.09 % 8.2 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 480.50 0.28 % 1.34 EUR/USD 1.2623 -0.4 % -0.0051 USD/JPY 79.62 -0.34 % -0.2700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.638 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.582 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,591.99 -0.31 % -$5.00 US CRUDE $83.78 -1.39 % -1.18 GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on euro zone bank relief Nikkei pares gains, investors await details of EU move US STOCKS-Wall St ends weak quarter with a bang FOREX-Euro takes breather after EU deal rally London copper dips on China factory activity TREASURIES-Yields stabilise after EU deal jump PRECIOUS-Gold edges down, pauses after EU deal rally Brent dips towards $96 after weak China data
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS