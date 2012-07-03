版本:
Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to climb for 3rd day

PARIS, July 3 European stocks were seen climbing for a third
straight session on Tuesday, as a recent raft of sluggish macroeconomic data
from the United States and Europe has fuelled investors' expectation that
central banks will soon take fresh policy action to kick-start their economies.
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 11 to 14
points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 17
to 23 points higher, or up as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC-40 
to open 16 to 17 points higher, or up as much as 0.5 percent.
    A majority of analysts expect the European Central Bank to trim interest
rates at its policy meeting on Thursday, with most predicting a 25 basis point
cut to 0.75 percent. The survey was taken before European leaders agreed a more
flexible use of euro zone rescue fund late last week, but given recent economic
data and rhetoric from the central bank's policymakers, analysts are still
betting on more monetary easing.
    Monday's grim U.S. ISM manufacturing index - which registered a contraction
in the sector for the first time since July 2009 - also boosted speculation that
the Federal Reserve will announce it will embark on a third round of asset
purchases, known as 'QE3', perhaps as soon as the central bank's next policy
meeting from July 31 to Aug. 1.  
    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0524 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,365.51   0.25 %     3.35
 NIKKEI                              9,061.29   0.64 %    57.81
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       486.65   1.28 %     6.17
 EUR/USD                               1.2595   0.11 %   0.0014
 USD/JPY                                79.66   0.23 %   0.1800
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.594       --     0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.528       --     0.02
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,603.04    0.4 %    $6.36
 US CRUDE                              $84.50    0.9 %     0.75
    
