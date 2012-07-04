European Factors to Watch-Shares to edge higher on stimulus hopes

LONDON, July 4 European shares are set to edge higher on Wednesday after strong gains in the past three sessions to two-month highs, with expectations rising that central banks will announce some fresh measures to boost the pace of global economic recovery. The European Central Bank is expected to cut its main refinancing rate to a record low below 1 percent at its policy meeting on Thursday, while the Bank of England might launch a third round of monetary stimulus to counter a recession. Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 2 to 8 points higher, or as much as 0.14 percent, Germany's DAX to rise about 9 points, or 0.14 percent, and France's CAC-40 to gain 3 to 5 points, or as much as 0.15 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1 percent to 1,046.11 points on Tuesday, its highest closing level since early May. It has gained more than 5 percent in the last three sessions after euro zone leaders agreed on Friday to let their rescue fund inject aid directly into stricken banks and intervene on bond markets. Trading is likely to be thin as U.S. markets are closed for the Independence Day holiday. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0522 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,374.02 0.62 % 8.51 NIKKEI 9,107.56 0.45 % 40.97 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.44 % 2.13 EUR/USD 1.2592 -0.1 % -0.0014 USD/JPY 79.76 -0.05 % -0.0400 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.628 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.536 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,615.96 -0.09 % -$1.39 US CRUDE $87.18 -0.55 % -0.48 * Euro inches lower on bond redemptions; ECB eyed * Shares rise on hopes of more monetary stimulus * Nikkei rise 0.4 pct as domestic demand buoys * Wall St gains for 3rd day as stimulus hopes rise * Euro inches lower on bond redemptions; ECB eyed * Gold near 2-wk peak on hopes for monetary easing * Copper falls, off 7-week top; monetary easing eyed