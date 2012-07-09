RPT-European Factors to Watch-Shares seen steadying after steep falls

LONDON, July 9 European shares were set to open higher on Monday, recovering some of their poise after the previous session's steep sell-off in the aftermath of sluggish U.S. jobs data, as investors pinned their growth hopes on China ahead of a batch of economic releases out of the world's second largest economy this week.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 9 to 10 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open up 15 to 16 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open up 7 points, or 0.2 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 1 percent at 1,033.77 points on Friday, its biggest one-day percentage drop in around two weeks, with sentiment dampened by weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in June and a rise in Spanish bond yields back above 7 percent.

Traders touted Chinese economic data as the next main focus for investors, with Friday's GDP, retail sales and industrial production figures seen as key.

China's annual consumer inflation cooled more expected to 2.2 percent in June, from May's 3.0 percent, official data showed on Monday, giving Beijing more scope to ease monetary policy to support growth without stoking upward price pressures.

China's central bank unexpectedly cut benchmark interest rates last week for the second time in a month in a bid to bolster growth.

"With hopes running high (in relation to Chinese data releases), which is more from desperation than logical thinking, we may see further disappointment once this week is done and dusted," Andrew Taylor, market strategist at GFT Global, said in a note.

"The PBoC's (People's Bank of China's) uncanny ability to provide stimulatory measures just days prior to negative reads should be seen as a major clue and today's inflation data confirms that further easing won't be too far away as they fight to get through this next quarter intact."

