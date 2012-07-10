European Factors to Watch - Shares seen opening lower on Tuesday

LONDON, July 10 European indexes were expected to extend losses into a fifth straight session on Tuesday as new signs of an economic slowdown in China and concerns about the effectiveness of Europe's crisis-fighting measures more than offset a positive start to the U.S. earnings season. At 0620 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.3 percent, contracts on Germany's DAX FDXc1 were down 0.2 percent, while France's CAC futures were down 0.1 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 5 to 6 points higher. Asian shares fell and copper and oil prices eased overnight after data showed Chinese import growth slowed sharply in June, casting further shadows on the prospects for demand from the world's second largest economy after a batch of weak economic reports recently. A meeting of euro zone ministers provided no surprise as it granted Spain an extra year to reach its deficit reduction targets, set the parameters of an aid package for Madrid's ailing banks, but made no apparent progress on activating the bloc's rescue funds to buy sovereign bonds. "The fallout from the weak (Chinese) import print was modest selling of risk, although once again it feels that traders are simply waiting to see how European and US markets react," said Chris Weston, an institutional dealer with IG Markets. "With the (euro zone) finance ministers' meeting out of the way without proving to be a source of inspiration for risk assets, the focus of the market now turns to German constitutional court, where the legality of the German ratification of the ESM and fiscal pact will be discussed." Germany's top court will address on Tuesday whether Europe's new bailout scheme and budget rules are compatible with national law in a process influencing not just how to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, but how much deeper European integration can go. The Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.3 percent on Monday, extending a pull-back from two-month highs as global economic data disappointed and investors fretted recent EU measures aimed at stemming the debt crisis would take too long to implement. Providing a floor to sentiment on Tuesday was an upbeat start to the U.S. reporting season, with aluminum maker Alcoa beating market expectations with its quarterly results. The report bode well for the rest of the reporting season, which was expected to show earnings at Standard & Poor's 500 companies growing by 4.5 percent year on year, according to Starmine data. In comparison, companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 index were forecast to see their second-quarter earnings shrink by 9 percent as European corporates bear the brunt of the euro zone debt crisis. French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo spoke of a "very challenging economic environment" on Tuesday as it reported worse-than-expected results for the nine months to May. Also shedding light on consumer spending in the second quarter, German airline Deutsche Lufthansa was due to report passenger traffic figures for June after recording a 0.9 percent increase in May. On the macroeconomic front, France, Italy and Britain were due to report industrial output data for May, expected to come in 0.9 lower, 0.2 percent lower and flat compared to the previous month, respectively. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS: Shares edge lower after weak China imports > Wall St slips on global economic worries > Weak China import data dents early Nikkei gains > TREASURIES: Bonds up on hopes for Fed stimulus > Euro dips, euro zone meeting offers little relief > Gold dips as gloomy growth outlook boosts dollar > Brent slips below $99 on weak China data MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 628 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,352.4 -0.16 % -2.22 NIKKEI 8,857.7 -0.44 % -39.15 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000 -0.22 % -1.04 EX-JP US> EUR/USD 1.2288 -0.2 % -0.0025 USD/JPY 79.46 -0.1 % -0.0800 10-YR US TSY 1.508 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND 1.311 -- -0.01 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,584. -0.16 % -$2.55 0 US CRUDE $84.74 -1.45 % -1.25 COMPANY NEWS MARKS & SPENCER Bellwether British retailer Marks & Spencer posted its worst underlying quarterly sales performance for three and a half years after womenswear trade was ravaged by the wettest April and June since records began. M&S said sales at UK stores open more than a year fell 2.8 percent in the 13 weeks to June 30, compared with analysts' consensus forecast of a fall of 3 percent, according to a company poll of 12 SODEXO The world's No.2 catering services company reported nine-month like-for-like sales below analyst consensus and cited a "very challenging economic environment" but it stuck to its full-year goals. ASML Intel Corp will spend more than $4 billion to buy up to 15 percent of and bankroll the Dutch company's research into costly next-generation chipmaking technology, a major vote of confidence in the European firm that sent its U.S. shares soaring 6 percent. DAIMLER, EADS Germany expects a deal to buy a stake in aerospace group EADS from Daimler will happen by the end of the year, the German minister in charge of aerospace policy said on Monday. VOLKSWAGEN Europe's biggest car maker plans to build an assembly factory in the central Chinese city of Wuhan with its local joint venture partner FAW Group Corp, Automotive News China reported on Monday, citing local media. LINDE The German industrial gases producer aims to raise over 1 billion euros in fresh equity to fund the $4.6 billion purchase of U.S.-based Lincare Holding . TOTAL The French oil major said it would boost capacity later this year at the Yucal Placer gas field in Venezuela as part of a plan to triple its output by the end of 2014. ACINO Acino said total revenues in the first half of the year rose by 98 percent to 128.9 million euros ($158.54 million) and it expects full year sales to come in at the top end of guidance of 240 to 260 million euros.