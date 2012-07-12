RPT-European Factors to Watch-Shares seen down on Fed disappointment

LONDON, July 12 European shares were set to fall on Thursday, mirroring losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with investors seen cutting their exposure to riskier assets following uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would launch more stimulus measures. Minutes from last month's Fed meeting, published late on Wednesday, showed the world's biggest economy would have to worsen further before the central bank took any more easing steps. A few officials thought further stimulus was justified, but the majority remained unconvinced. Spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 20 to 25 points lower, or as much as 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 12 to 25 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC-40 to drop 11 to 15 points, or as much as 0.5 percent. Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.4 percent after the Bank of Japan only offered minor tweaks to its easing strategy, while U.S. shares ended flat to 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday following the Fed minutes. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed flat at 1,039.12 points in the previous session, recovering earlier losses after finding firm technical support at the 100-day moving average around 1,033. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0523 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,341.45 -0 % -0.02 NIKKEI 8,738.59 -1.27 % -112.41 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -1.58 % -7.60 EUR/USD 1.2236 -0 % 0.0000 USD/JPY 79.49 -0.29 % -0.2300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.500 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.283 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,569.80 -0.38 % -$5.95 US CRUDE $85.57 -0.28 % -0.24 * Shares slump after S.Korea rate cut, Australia jobs data * Nikkei loses 1 pct, busts below support * Dow, Nasdaq fall after Fed minutes, tech a weak spot * Dollar hovers near 2-yr high on Fed; euro pressured * Brent crude steady above $100 as Fed holds off stimulus * Gold slips on uncertain Fed stimulus outlook * Copper steady ahead of China GDP * US 10-year notes rise on global growth concerns