版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 20日 星期五 14:30 BJT

European Factors to Watch - Shares to pause after hitting 4-mth highs

LONDON, July 20 European shares were expected to open
fractionally lower on Friday, taking their cue from losses in Asia and
consolidating four month highs as a two-session rally runs out of catalysts. 
    At 0624 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.2 percent,
Germany's DAX futures were down 0.1 percent while contracts on France's
CAC shed 0.3 percent. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 10 to 14 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent.
    The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was down 0.2 percent
while Japan's Nikkei was down 1.4 percent. 
    "Across Asia, markets are mostly lower, with a lack of fresh leads resulting
in quiet consolidation and a degree of profit taking," Stan Shamu, a market
strategist at IG Markets, said in a trading note.
    "In light of the price action we are seeing in the Asian region, European
markets are facing mild losses at the open...conviction is clearly lacking in a
market facing a relatively light events calendar."
    Share prices could face some volatility on Friday due to effect associated
with the expiry of July options on European indexes. 
    The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1 percent to
four-month highs on Thursday as a string of estimate-beating corporate results
surprised investors and weak U.S. macro data stoked expectations of fresh
stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
    The European reporting season has got off to a good start, having seen the
companies that have reported so far, roughly 15 percent of those due to do so,
beat consensus estimates by around 6 percent, Thomson Reuters Starmine data
showed.
    But the world's largest mobile operator by revenue, Vodafone, posted
a sharp drop off in organic growth in the first quarter on Friday, dragged down
by weak trading in Italy and Spain and a worse performance in Britain.
 
    Of interest to the industrial sector, Swedish truck maker Scania 
was due to report second-quarter results at 0730 GMT, with these expected to
show a 20.9 percent fall in order bookings. 
    Euro zone finance ministers were expected to approve an agreement to lend up
to 100 billion euros to Spain so it can recapitalise its banks, but the exact
size of the loan will probably only be determined in September.
    The memorandum of understanding, which would spell out the terms of the aid,
is due to be signed during a conference call at 1000 GMT. 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS: Shares steady, oil ease; euro dips on Spain worries 
    > Technology earnings boost Wall Street                         
    > Nikkei dips as Japan focuses on weak U.S. data                
    > TREASURIES: Bond prices fall, yields near record lows         
    > Euro slips on Spain worries, near record low vs Aussie        
    > Gold steady on weak US data; dollar weighs                    
    > LME copper holds near 2-wk top, China stimulus hopes aid      
    > Brent crude holds above $107; 8-week highs spur selling       
    
    
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 626 GMT                                  
                                    LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG      
     S&P 500                     1,376.5    0.27 %     3.73      
     NIKKEI                      8,669.8   -1.43 %  -125.68      
     MSCI ASIA      <.MIASJ0000            -0.14 %    -0.69      
     EX-JP          US>                                      
     EUR/USD                      1.2253   -0.21 %  -0.0026      
     USD/JPY                       78.54   -0.03 %  -0.0200      
     10-YR US TSY                  1.496        --    -0.02      
     YLD                                                     
     10-YR BUND                    1.214        --    -0.01      
     YLD                                                     
     SPOT GOLD                   $1,581.    0.03 %    $0.42      
                                       1                     
     US CRUDE                     $91.95   -0.77 %    -0.71      
                                                                 
 

    
    COMPANY NEWS:
    
    VODAFONE 
    The world's largest mobile operator by revenue, posted a sharp drop off in
organic growth in the first quarter, dragged down by weak trading in Italy and
Spain and a worse performance in Britain. 
    
    ANGLO AMERICAN 
    The mining group reported a rise in Q2 production. Meanwhile, De Beers, the
world's largest diamond producer by value, said earnings halved in the first six
months of the year amid tough trading conditions, compared to a bumper start to
last year, with the remainder of 2012 set to remain challenging. 
    
    
    BARCLAYS, DEUTSCHE BANK, HSBC 
    A group of banks being investigated in an interest-rate rigging scandal are
looking to pursue a group settlement with regulators rather than face a
Barclays-style backlash by going it alone, people familiar with the banks'
thinking said. 
    
    BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA 
    In an interview published in L'espresso magazine, the bank's chairman
Alessandro Profumo said independence can only continue if it returns to
profitability, otherwise the company will have to accept a supplement to pay its
debts.
    PUBLICIS 
    Advertising agency Publicis predicted a rebound in its business in the third
quarter after posting weak growth in the second, dragged down by Europe's
economic woes and the loss of an important contract with General Motors GM.N.

    HEINEKEN 
    Heineken NV launched a S$5.1 billion ($4.1 billion) counter-bid for Asia
Pacific Breweries (APB) on Friday, trumping a surprise offer for the beer maker
by a Thai billionaire and setting the stage for a two-way battle.
 
    
    SULZER 
    New orders at Sulzer exceeded 2 billion francs in the first half of the year
and reached a record high, the firm said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐