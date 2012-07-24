Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to halt sell-off

PARIS, July 24 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Tuesday, as a rise in China's flash factory purchasing managers index reassured investors over the health of the global economy and eclipsed Moody's warning on Germany's credit rating. At 0622 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.3 percent, for Germany's DAX were up 0.02 percent and for France's CAC were up 0.56 percent. Data showed China's flash factory purchasing managers index rose in July to its highest level since February, lifted by a pick up in output and signs of improvement in new export orders, sparking a rally in oil and metal prices. "We can expect markets to see slight support for risk assets on oversold conditions (and a need) to reposition on China's positive data," GFT market strategist Andrew Taylor said. "However, the mood may shift quite quickly if Spain, Italy or Greece's situation escalates further and for this reason selling the rallies may prove to be more prudent at this stage." Late on Monday, Moody's changed its outlook for Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg to "negative" from "stable", citing increased chance that Greece could leave the euro zone, which "would set off a chain of financial sector shocks". The ratings agency also warned that Germany and other countries rated "Aaa" might have to boost their support for debt-stricken countries such as Spain and Italy that are struggling to finance their deficits. On the macro front, investors were bracing for euro zone manufacturing data on Tuesday, looking for details on the extent of the damage from the region's debt crisis. Tech shares will be in focus after U.S. bellwether Texas Instruments warned its third-quarter revenue would be weaker than usual as customers are cautious due to global economic uncertainties. European stocks sank on Monday, with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index tumbling to a three-week low and piercing through a major support level, its 50-day moving average, hurt by mounting fears that Spain could soon become the fourth euro zone member to request a full bailout. A ban on short selling unveiled by the Italian and Spanish market authorities helped limit the damage on local stocks, but it was not enough to reverse the overall negative trend across European markets, where trading volumes were brisk. Spain's sovereign debt yields rose above 7.5 percent on 10-year paper on Monday, well above the 7 percent level that triggered the spiral in borrowing costs that led to bailouts for other euro zone states. Greece will be back in focus on Tuesday as inspectors from international lenders return to Athens to re-launch the stalled economic plan and decide whether to keep the nation hooked up to a 130-billion-euro lifeline or let it go bust. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0623 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,350.52 -0.89 % -12.14 NIKKEI 8,488.09 -0.24 % -20.23 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 470.14 0.13 % 0.62 EUR/USD 1.2111 -0.02 % -0.0003 USD/JPY 78.27 -0.11 % -0.0900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.430 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.188 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,576.61 -0.01 % -$0.18 US CRUDE $88.50 0.41 % 0.36 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro capped on Spain contagion fears Pain in Spain hits Wall St, Texas Instruments off late Nikkei hurt by Spain woes; exporters hit by rising yen Brent above $103 on signs of improving Chinese economy FOREX-Euro steadies after China PMI data, Aussie rises TREASURIES-US 10-yr notes firmer as Moody's warns on Germany PRECIOUS-Gold steady but euro zone worries weigh Copper up on China PMI data; euro zone crisis to cap gains COMPANY NEWS: VOLVO The world number two truck maker posted a smaller-than-expected fall in second-quarter earnings on Tuesday and stood by its outlook for its two top markets, despite a weakening global economy and rapidly souring order intake. SAP The group kept its full-year outlook and said on Tuesday it continued to draw clients to its new cloud-based services in an uncertain economic environment, with all its regions posting revenue growth in the second quarter. KPN The Dutch telecoms group slashed its 2012 dividend by more than half, citing a challenging economy and the need to bring down debt, and said it had started the process to sell its Belgian mobile unit. SWATCH GROUP The world's biggest watchmaker, reported a strong rise in profit for the first half of the year and struck an upbeat note for the months ahead, saying it expected worldwide growth in all segments. STMICROELECTRONICS European chipmaker STMicroelectronics posted second-quarter revenue in line with expectations but warned that bookings softened in June as the global economy weakened. MOBISTAR The Belgian mobile phone operator beat expectations in the first half as its new tailored tariff structure brought in customers, the company said on Tuesday, helping to mitigate the impact of regulations. TELENOR The Norwegian mobile phone operator reported second-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 4.29 billion Norwegian crowns ($704 million), spot on market expectations. It also said it would buy back around 47 million of its shares, or around 3 percent of all shares. NORSK HYDRO Aluminium producer posted a smaller-than-expected drop in second-quarter core earnings on Tuesday and said the weak market called for capacity adjustment and operational improvements. TOMTOM TomTom on Tuesday posted a drop of more than a quarter in sales of its core satnav devices, driving a 17 percent retreat in second-quarter revenues. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN The car maker wants government aid on top of wage concessions as a condition for averting a second French auto plant closure, sources with knowledge of the matter said. FAURECIA Faurecia, Europe's biggest maker of car interiors and exhausts, lowered its full-year operating income target, saying it would see the impact of contracting auto production in Europe, though it raised its full-year sales target. UNIBAIL Europe's biggest real-estate investment trust said it was on track to meet its full-year targets after its big shopping centres grew revenue and profits in the face of euro zone jitters. EADS Europe's biggest aerospace company, EADS on Monday said prospective U.S. commercial and military customers showed great interest in its X3 high-speed helicopter, which the company says has revolutionized helicopter technology. TELECOM ITALIA A partial ban on new sales of mobile phone plans took effect in Brazil on Monday, as telecoms companies failed to overturn the measure in court and try to convince regulators they can improve their poor customer service. FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN, UNICREDIT Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Monday it had exercised all its option rights in the capital increase that insurer Fondiaria-SAI has launched as part of its plans to tie up with peer Unipol. The chairman and Chief Executive of Fondiaria resigned on Monday as a result of a change of owner at parent company Premafin, Fondiaria said. The board will meet on August 2 to call the shareholder meeting to appoint the new board. TOTAL The oil major has lifted a force majeure on its loadings of Angolan Girassol crude oil following a production problem last week, trade sources said.