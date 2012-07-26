RPT-Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to bounce; earnings in focus

PARIS, July 26 European stock index futures inched up on
Thursday, signalling a bounce in equity indexes from four-week lows hit in the
previous session, as expectations of further U.S. stimulus to boost growth and
new measures to fix the euro zone debt crisis halt the market's week-long slide.
Investors were also digesting a flurry of corporate earnings reports from
bellwethers such as Siemens and Sanofi, seeking clues on
the extent of the damage from the slowdown in global economic growth and the
intensifying euro zone debt crisis.
At 0631 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.4 percent.
Disappointing U.S. new homes sales on Wednesday, coming in the wake of a
series of bleak U.S. macro data, fuelled expectation that the Federal Reserve
might unveil a new round of quantitative easing at its meeting next week, while
comments by European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny on Wednesday raised
the prospect of steps that could boost the firepower of the euro zone's new
bailout fund.
"The European Central Bank has still a lot of ammunition to gain time. The
central bank has to do something, and there is no doubt it will take action to
stabilise markets," Convictions Asset Management President Philippe Delienne
said.
Consumer goods giant Unilever Plc will be in focus on
Wednesday, after the bellwether posted strong emerging market growth, helping it
avoid the profit warnings of two of its arch rivals, although it cautioned of
tougher times ahead due to difficult economies and volatile input costs,
fuelling worries about the overall outlook for company results.
The telecom sector will also be in the spotlight after France Telecom
posted a drop in quarterly revenue and operating profits, while
Telefonica scrapped its dividend and share buy-back programme for 2012
and halved its shareholder payout for 2013 in a move to confront a
57-billion-euro debt pile and a deepening economic crisis in its home market.
Also rattling investors, Europe's biggest engineering conglomerate Siemens
posted a 23 percent drop in quarterly new orders, steeper than
expected, as customers wary of Europe's debt crisis increasingly refrained from
making investments.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0627 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,337.89 -0.03 % -0.42
NIKKEI 8,443.10 0.92 % 77.2
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 467.59 0.47 % 2.18
EUR/USD 1.2155 -0.01 % -0.0001
USD/JPY 78.19 0.08 % 0.0600
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.416 -- 0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 1.268 -- 0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,607.70 0.24 % $3.82
US CRUDE $88.78 -0.21 % -0.19
COMPANY NEWS:
SIEMENS
Siemens posted a 23 percent drop in quarterly new orders, steeper than
expected, as customers wary of Europe's debt crisis increasingly refrained from
making investments.
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica on Wednesday scrapped its dividend and
share buy-back programme for 2012 and halved its shareholder payout in 2013 in a
move to confront a 57-billion-euro debt pile and a deepening economic crisis.
FRANCE TELECOM
The group posted lower second-quarter revenue and operating profit on
Thursday, hurt by intense competition in its home market triggered by the
arrival of a new low-cost mobile player.
UNILEVER
Strong emerging market growth helped consumer good giant Unilever Plc
avoid the profit warnings of two of its arch rivals although
it cautioned of tougher times ahead due to difficult economies and volatile
input costs.
SANOFI
French drugmaker Sanofi posted a slower-than-expected decline in
second-quarter profit as growth in emerging markets and diabetes sales offset
competition from cheap drug copies and austerity measures in Europe.
ROCHE
Roche Holding AG confirmed its outlook on Thursday after first-half core
earnings per share beat expectations and the Swiss drugmaker said cost cuts in
its research operations should lead to big annual savings.
ABB
Engineering firm ABB said developments in China and the strength in the
United States helped it grow more positive about the future, even as it missed
expectations with its second quarter profit due to exchange rate fluctuations.
ASTRAZENECA
The group's sales tumbled 21 percent in the second quarter, punished by
generic competition to its best-selling antipsychotic medicine Seroquel and
pressure on health spending in Europe.
SYNGENTA
The world's largest agrochmicals company Syngenta beat first half
views and gave an upbeat outlook for 2012, citing positive prospects for the
Latin American planting season amid record high soybean prices.
ALCATEL-LUCENT
Alcatel-Lucent said it would cut 5,000 jobs and seek to exit or restructure
unprofitable markets as part of a programme to cut costs by 1.25 billion euros
($1.52 billion) by the end of next year. The job cuts will affect 6.4 percent of
Alcatel-Lucent's 78,000 employees.
MAN SE
The truck maker posted a 38.2 percent drop in first-half underlying profit
as Europe's deepening debt crisis and slowing world economic growth sapped
demand for commercial vehicles.
NUTRECO
The Dutch animal feed group reported first-half earnings before interest,
taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 103.6 million euros on revenue of 2.354
billion euros. Analysts in a poll had forecast EBITA of 102 million euros and
revenue of 2.351 billion euros.
PUMA
The German sportswear maker said it would cut the number of products it
offers and end expensive sponsorship deals as it struggles to offset a slump in
its sales in Europe and catch up to rivals in the United States and China.
TECHNIP
The French oil services group posted a 1.3 percent rise in second-quarter
net profit and kept its outlook for the year as it saw no impact yet from the
lower oil price and Europe's economic troubles on its business.
LOGITECH
Logitech, the world's biggest computer mouse maker, fell to a deeper
first-quarter net loss, missing analyst forecasts, as the company struggles with
weak demand amid worries about the global economy. The Swiss-listed firm said it
booked a first-quarter net loss of $52 million, or 32 cents per share, wider
than a year-earlier net loss of $30 million, or 17 cents per share.
ASM INTERNATIONAL
The Dutch chip equipment maker ASM International NV reported a 64 percent
fall in second-quarter profit, as it was weighed down by a 9 percent sequential
fall in sales at its front-end business.
PEUGEOT
* Moody's Investors Service on Thursday downgraded PSA Peugeot Citroen S.A.
a notch to Ba2 and warned it could cut it further citing mounting
losses and dwindling cash reserves at the French car company.
* The car maker is working on a financing backstop for a sale of logistics
division GEFCO, people familiar with the process said, hoping to keep the
disposal on track to bring in up to 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) critical to
relieving pressure on the French auto group.
RANDSTAD
A sharp fall in earnings in several European countries hit second-quarter
profits at Dutch staffing firm, the world's second-largest, with results on
Thursday missing analysts' forecasts.