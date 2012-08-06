Europe Factors to Watch-Shares seen extending Friday's rally

PARIS, Aug 6 European stocks were set to open higher on Monday,
adding to the previous session's sharp rally in the wake of surprisingly strong
U.S. monthly jobs data and on expectation the European Central Bank will start
buying Italian and Spanish bonds next month.
At 0630 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.4 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares surged 2.5
percent on Friday, hitting its highest level in four months, as the ECB's pledge
to purchase bonds to help lower borrowing costs was seen as buying the region's
troubled economies breathing space.
Following the ECB's policy meeting on Thursday, President Mario Draghi said
the central bank would gear up to buy sovereign bonds on the open market to help
lower borrowing costs of debt-laden countries, but only after euro zone
governments had activated their rescue funds to buy them and those countries at
risk had requested assistance.
On Friday, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy inched closer to asking for
a full EU bailout for his country, but said he needed first to know what
conditions would be attached and what form the rescue would take.
But Kepler Capital Markets trader Patrice Perois warned that last week's
rally remains fragile, with long-term investors still reluctant to increase
exposure to equities.
"Despite last week's sharp rally, volumes remain relatively low overall, and
we're not seeing clients committing more funds to stocks," he said.
"A lot of people are still on the sidelines, and it would take more than a
one-week rally to trigger changes to asset allocation strategies as this may
turn out to be one of the many violent short-term swing we've seen this year."
Italy will also be in the spotlight on Monday after ratings agency Standard
& Poor's downgraded a broad swath of Italian banks, citing worries that the
recession in the euro zone's third-largest economy could mean mounting losses
for the country's lenders.
On Sunday, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco and Cabinet Undersecretary
Antonio Catricala said Italy does not at the moment need to ask the euro zone's
rescue funds to buy its government bonds in the markets to bring down borrowing
costs.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which jumped 4.9
percent on Friday, managed to move back above its 200-day moving average,
sending a bullish signal. The index's next major resistance level will be at
2,397 points, which represents the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the
index's slump from mid-March to early June.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,390.99 1.9 % 25.99
NIKKEI 8,726.29 2 % 171.18
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 492.95 1.73 % 8.36
EUR/USD 1.2379 -0.06 % -0.0007
USD/JPY 78.38 -0.09 % -0.0700
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.558 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.418 -- 0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,606.96 0.25 % $3.96
US CRUDE $91.22 -0.2 % -0.18
COMPANY NEWS:
MONTE DEI PASCHI, UBI, CARIGE
Standard & Poor's on Friday downgraded a broad swath of Italian banks, citing
worries that the recession in the euro zone's third-largest economy could mean
mounting losses for the country's lenders. Among the banks cut were giant Monte
dei Paschi di Siena SpA. The bank stayed within the investment grade
category - but only barely, slipping to BBB-minus from BBB.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco is considering a bid for Citizens,
the American unit of British state-controlled lender Royal Bank of Scotland, the
Sunday Times reported without citing sources.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Royal Dutch Shell is pulling some of its funds out of European banks over
fears stirred by the euro zone's mounting debt crisis, The Times reported on
Monday.
RICHEMONT
The world's second largest luxury goods group, said on Monday that operating
and net profit were likely to increase by between 20 and 40 percent in the first
half of 2012 as sales surged.
PUBLICIS
The French advertising agency said it had not held talks with U.S. rival
Interpublic Group, formally denying a press report that had boosted
Interpublic's shares by 13 percent.
EADS
Hong Kong's aviation regulator has halted the expansion of Hong Kong
Airlines following complaints about its service standards, raising fresh doubts
about the carrier's orders for Airbus planes worth billions of dollars.
EDF
The French energy group controls about 98 percent of Edison
following the completion of a mandatory bid for minorities in Italy's second
biggest power producer, a source close to the matter said.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
General Motors Co said it may have to write down the value of its 7
percent stake in French automaker Peugeot SA owing to the deepening fiscal
crisis in Europe that has hurt vehicle sales in the region and stock prices.
SANOFI
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that it had approved the Sanofi
and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc drug Zaltrap for patients with
metastatic colorectal cancer whose tumors have failed to respond to earlier
treatment with chemotherapy.
POSTNL
The Dutch postal group, under pressure to improve performance as mail
volumes decline, reported a 9 percent increase in operating income due to lower
costs and a rise in international and parcel delivery.
ENEL
Chile's market regulator said on Friday it sees a conflict of interest in a
planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion by the Chilean affiliate of
Enel's Spanish power unit Endesa, and imposed conditions on the operation.
BAYER
The drugmaker's finance chief raised the prospect of a dividend increase
next year, following a higher profit outlook issued last month.
FIAT
The Italian government is waiting for the carmaker to make clear its
objectives and its investment plan for the country, Industry minister Corrado
Passera said on Sunday in an interview. He did not comment on potential interest
from Germany's Volkswagen for Fiat brand Alfa Romeo, but
acknowledged that the Italian automotive sector could be attractive for foreign
investors.
MUNICH RE
The reinsurer's Ergo unit is looking to reduce in the long term the
percentage of its investments held in sovereign bonds and "Pfandbrief" covered
bonds of currently about 80 percent, Ergo head Torsten Oletzky told daily
Berliner Zeitung, citing low returns.
More money could flow into infrastructure projects such as wind and solar
energy, he added.
SAP
The world's biggest maker of business software failed to reach its internal
profit target in the first half and told staff to rein in costs to meet the
full-year goal, magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday.