European Factors to Watch-Shares set for steady open

LONDON, Aug 7 European shares were set to consolidate on Tuesday
after four-month highs in the previous session, with investors looking for fresh
catalysts that could come after Chinese data later this week and hoping for more
hints about stimulus measures from central banks.
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3 to 6
points higher, or 0.10 percent, Germany's DAX to rise 2 to 3 points, or
0.04 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 5 points lower, or 0.15
percent.
    Investors were seen avoiding strong bets on the market ahead of Chinese
numbers, including industrial production, retail sales and inflation data due on
Thursday. The market will be looking for signs of whether the Chinese economy
can pick up momentum in the second half of the year, with the country the
world's biggest consumer of commodities and an engine for global growth.
    On Monday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.4 percent firmer at
1,085.79 points, the highest close since late March. Trading remained thin in
the summer holiday season, at 82 percent of its 90-day daily average.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0535 GMT                                     
                                                   LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                                   1,394.23      0.23 %       3.24
     NIKKEI                                    8,802.89      0.88 %       76.6
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                          0.3 %       1.49
     EUR/USD                                     1.2388      -0.1 %    -0.0012
     USD/JPY                                      78.28      0.05 %     0.0400
     10-YR US TSY YLD                             1.568          --       0.00
     10-YR BUND YLD                               1.393          --       0.00
     SPOT GOLD                                $1,610.85      0.03 %      $0.46
     US CRUDE                                    $91.93     -0.29 %      -0.27
 
