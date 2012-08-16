版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 16日 星期四 14:44 BJT

European Factors to Watch-Shares to gain on stimulus expectations

LONDON, Aug 16 European shares were likely to open higher on
Thursday, lifted by expectations of further stimulus measures from central banks
to aid global growth after U.S. economic numbers came in mixed and China said
its trade outlook had deteriorated.
    The New York Fed's general business conditions index for August missed
expectations, data showed on Wednesday, while China's Commerce Ministry said on
Thursday the country's trade outlook for the second half of 2012 will be more
severe than in the first six months.  
    Expectations of more monetary easing in China, the world's top consumer of
commodities, rose after Premier Wen Jiabao was quoted by state media as saying
on Wednesday that the economy faced big headwinds and that cooling inflation was
giving the government more leeway to manoeuvre policy. 
    "The comments reignited hopes that China will conduct easing in the near
future," Stan Shamu, strategist at IG Markets, said. "However, we could continue
to see some caution ahead of the loaded events calendar."
    Focus will be on the Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers and economists
at the end of the month, U.S. jobs data due early in September and the European
Central Bank's policy meeting early next month for clues about policy action.
    Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
 were all up 0.2 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted
Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.4 percent higher.
    European shares dipped on Wednesday, retreating after a recent rally and
hurt by weaker mining stocks after downbeat results from Eurasian Natural
Resources. 
    In the latest sign that global miners were scaling back due to slowing
industrial activity in China, BHP Billiton said jobs could go at its
Australian coal mines as the company faced a deteriorating global market.
 
    Softening demand from China, where the economy is growing at its slowest
pace in more than three years, has dragged prices of coal, iron ore and other
commodities to multi-year lows, hitting profits of miners such as BHP.
    Investors kept an eye on earnings, with Zurich Insurance Group,
Europe's second-biggest insurer by market capitalisation, posting a
second-quarter profit ahead of expectations, helped by an absence of big claims
and rising business from Latin America, the Middle East and Asia.
    Only 13 percent of Europe's STOXX 600 companies have yet to report
results. According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 49 percent of the firms
that have reported results so far have met or beaten expectations, while the
rest have missed. Earnings have been 7.8 percent lower than estimates.
    On the macroeconomic front, investors awaited U.S. July housing starts, due
at 1230 GMT, together with the latest weekly initial jobless claims. August's
Philly Fed index is due at 1400 GMT.  

     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0640 GMT                                   
                                                 LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                                 1,405.53      0.11 %        1.6
     NIKKEI                                  9,092.76      1.88 %     167.72
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                      -0.16 %      -0.78
     EUR/USD                                   1.2271     -0.14 %    -0.0017
     USD/JPY                                    79.28      0.37 %     0.2900
     10-YR US TSY YLD                           1.845          --       0.03
     10-YR BUND YLD                             1.576          --       0.03
     SPOT GOLD                              $1,602.24     -0.04 %     -$0.64
     US CRUDE                                  $94.20     -0.14 %      -0.13
 
    * Shares steady as more clues sought over stimulus           
    * Nikkei rallies as weak yen pushes exporters into spotlight 
    * Dollar hits 1-month high vs yen, buoyed by rising yields   
    * Gold stays above $1,600, stimulus hopes persist            
    * LME copper rises on weaker dlr, stimulus hopes             
    * Wall St continues advance but at a snail's pace            
    * Yields rise on stronger U.S. data, fewer Europe fears      
    * Brent crude stays above $116 on supply woes, stock drawdown 
    
    COMPANY NEWS
    CREDIT SUISSE 
    The bank said on Thursday it had increased common equity by an estimated 930
million Swiss francs, ahead of the targeted sum of 800 million francs, as it
seeks to shore up its base after criticism by the Swiss central bank. For more,
click on 
     
    BHP BILLITON 
    The global miner said on Thursday jobs could go at its Australian coal mines
as the company faces a deteriorating global market, the latest sign of global
miners scaling back due to slowing industrial activity in China. 

    ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP 
    Zurich Insurance Group posted a second-quarter profit ahead of
expectations, helped by an absence of big claims and rising business from Latin
America, the Middle East and Asia.
  
    DEUTSCHE BANK 
   Germany's biggest lender is among a handful of banks recently subpoenaed in a
joint New York-Connecticut investigation of possible manipulation of the Libor
benchmark international lending rates, according to a person familiar with the
probe. 
    
    BMW 
    The company recently reported it sold 21,297 of its flagship-brand cars in
the U.S. in July, but those numbers are not as straightforward as they appear as
hundreds of BMWs counted as sold in July remain in showroom inventories and are
still advertised for sale as new cars, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing
dealers. Related news 
    
    TELEKOM AUSTRIA 
    The company warned its full-year profits and sales would not meet its
targets, saying it could not maintain its outlook in the face of fierce price
competition, regulation of fees it can charge other operators, and a tough
economic environment. 
    
    THYSSENKRUPP 
    The steelmaker is looking for an insurance against attacks against its
IT-infrastructure, such as viruses, that would cover damages up to 50 million
euros ($61.4 million), German paper Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing
unidentified people in the industry. Related news 
    
    HEIDELBERGCEMENT 
    The cement maker expects to cut its debt to "as close as possible" to 7
billion euros by the end of the year, Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said,
according to Sueddeutsche Zeitung. Related news 
 
    STANDARD CHARTERED 
    The bank is pursuing a collective settlement with other U.S. authorities
after agreeing to pay $340 million to New York's financial regulator under
mounting pressure from shareholders. 
    
    FRANCE TELECOM 
    Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison is making "painfully slow"
progress in persuading the European Commission of its case to take over telecoms
operator Orange Austria, which it said was hurting its business case for the
acquisition.

