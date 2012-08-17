Europe Factors to Watch-Stock indexes set to hit multi-month highs

PARIS, Aug 17 European stocks were set to rise on Friday, adding
to the previous day's gains, with the FTSEurofirst 300 flirting with
its March peak and set to post its eleventh weekly gain in a row, propelled by
growing hope that the worst of the euro zone crisis might be over.
Late on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for the
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's crisis-fighting strategy,
pressing her European partners to move swiftly towards a closer integration of
fiscal policies, while saying time was running short.
In late July, Draghi said the ECB was "ready to do whatever it takes to
preserve the euro", sparking expectations of bold measures to help lower the
borrowing costs of debt-stricken Spain and Italy, and triggering a sharp rally
in European equities, with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50
index up 14 percent since then, while the region's bank index shot up 29
percent.
At 0627 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.6 percent.
"The market is trading on sentiment, and the mood should remain positive
until the ECB's move, although as we all know headline risk is massive so things
can quickly change," a London-based trader said.
"We're positive on the short term, and following the ECB, I'd sell the
rally. Previous bond-buying efforts have turned out to be a short fix, and
euphoria quickly disappears."
Merkel's comments helped lift U.S. shares on Thursday, with the S&P 500
hitting a four-month high. The benchmark index is on the verge of
triggering a bullish technical signal called 'golden cross', with its 50-day
moving average crossing above its 100-day moving average.
Similar golden crosses - a chart signal used by a number of algorithmic
trading programmes as an automatic 'buy' trigger - are imminent on UK's FTSE 100
index and France's CAC 40 index, as their 50-day moving averages
are a few points from crossing above their 200-day moving averages.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index also sent a
bullish technical signal on Thursday, gaining 1.1 percent, breaking out of a
'flag' chart pattern and piercing through a long-term descending trendline
formed by highs hit in 2011 and 2012.
"The Euro STOXX 50's next target in the short term is a gap left open in
April, after which we could see some consolidation," Alexandre Tixier, technical
analyst at TradingSat, in Paris.
"But a pull-back, probably towards the short-term moving averages such as
the 10-day and the 20-day, would only help the index rise even stronger
afterwards."
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0626 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,415.51 0.71 % 9.98
NIKKEI 9,162.50 0.77 % 69.74
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 496.81 -0.07 % -0.35
EUR/USD 1.2359 0.03 % 0.0004
USD/JPY 79.38 0.08 % 0.0600
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.823 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.531 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,616.86 0.16 % $2.56
US CRUDE $95.24 -0.38 % -0.36
COMPANY NEWS:
HEINEKEN
The Dutch brewer is in talks with Singapore's Fraser and Neave to
revise its $6 billion offer for Asia Pacific Breweries, three sources
with knowledge of the deal said on Friday.
HENNES & MAURITZ
GAP, a U.S. rival to the Swedish fashion retailer, raised its
full-year forecast on Friday after it posted higher quarterly profits.
For almost a decade, Gap has struggled with its fashion mix, losing out to
rivals such as Zara parent, Inditex and H&M. But its main brands have
staged a big turnaround in the last year.
VIVENDI
The French media and telecommunications giant hired the investment-banking
units of Rothschild and Deutsche Bank to gauge strategic
options for its GVT phone unit in Brazil, a source with knowledge of the
situation told Reuters on Thursday.
GDF SUEZ
The utility's Belgian unit, Electrabel, will find it difficult to prove its
Doel 3 nuclear reactor is safe enough to operate, Belgian regulator FANC said on
Thursday, raising the prospect that the 30-year-old unit could stay shut for
good.
SWISS LIFE
Swiss Life's net profit for the first half of 2012 beat expectations, with
its business focused on managing rich people's money seeing a rise in premium
income and despite more bad news at its troubled German unit AWD. For more,
click on
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The airline's pilots have backed proposals to alter their contracts and
working conditions as part of the firm's three-year restructuring plan, aimed at
reducing operating costs and debt.
UBS
The German chairman of Swiss bank UBS has denied it helped wealthy
Germans to dodge taxes by advising them to move funds to Singapore and other
money centres ahead of the opening of hidden Swiss accounts to taxation for
German authorities.
BANKIA
Spain's Bankia, a large lender taken over by the state in May, will soon
receive part of a promised 19 billion euros ($23.5 billion) capital injection
via a European rescue, a spokeswoman for the economy ministry said on Thursday.
MEDIASET
Shares in Italy's No.1 commercial broadcaster Mediaset SpA rose
sharply on Thursday as traders cited speculation of interest from Arab investors
and short-covering on the stock as possible reasons.
ENDESA, ENERSIS
Spain's Endesa said on Thursday it only wants to push ahead with its Latin
American unit Enersis' controversial planned capital increase of up to $8.02
billion if there is a wide consensus.
SANTANDER
Santander is planning to float close to a quarter of its Mexican unit in
local and international markets, in what is expected to become one of the
largest listings in Mexico's history, according to a document released on
Thursday.