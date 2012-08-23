European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher on Fed stimulus hopes

LONDON, Aug 23 European shares were set to rebound on Thursday,
with investors' risk appetite seen rising after minutes from the latest Federal
Reserve meeting raised expectations that the central bank might launch another
round of stimulus to help the struggling economy.
The minutes, released after the European market close, showed a fresh round
of stimulus was likely to be delivered "fairly soon" unless data points to a
"substantial and sustainable" strengthening in the recovery.
Since the Fed meeting was held before a recent improvement in U.S. economic
data, including a stronger-than-expected July reading for employment, some
analysts and fund managers advised caution, though, saying that the central bank
could yet disappoint markets.
"In essence, the Fed and the European Central Bank have only mentioned that
they would act and I need to see actions in the next few weeks before I commit
more assets to equities," Ion-Marc Valahu, fund manager at Clairinvest in
Geneva, said.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
rose 0.6-0.7 percent, while financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's
FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.6 percent.
Factory data from the United States and euro zone will be in focus later in
the session for fresh clues to the growth outlook in each region and the chances
of fresh stimulus from either the Fed or the European Central Bank, both of
which would boost risk assets such as equities.
The overnight release of data from China showed factory output contracted in
August by the biggest margin in nine months, which raised expectations that more
policy action was probably needed to stop a slowdown in economic growth, now in
a seventh quarter.
"Current markets are very difficult. Driven by central bank hopes and
ignoring deteriorating (the) global economic outlook, markets creep up with slow
volume," said Anko Beldsnijder, managing director of MainFirst Asset Management,
which manages about $1.25 billion).
"I think that expectations are probably too high but hopes for a strong
correction could be wrong as valuations are very attractive. Cyclicals are
interesting, but earnings are not likely to support further move here."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 1.2 percent
lower at 1,095.88 points in thin trading volume on Wednesday, suffering its
first real bout of profit-taking in about a month during which the benchmark
rallied more than 8 percent.
As well as the data-growth-stimulus debate, investors will also keep a close
eye on the latest political efforts to resolve the euro zone debt crisis, with
France and Germany set to meet to discuss Greece. Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude
Juncker kept alive Greek hopes of winning more time to push through austerity
cuts but warned the country was staring at its "last chance" to avoid
bankruptcy.
Investors awaited a slew of U.S. economic releases. The Labor Department
releases first-time claims for jobless benefits for the week ended Aug. 18 at
1230 GMT. Economists forecast a total of 365,000 new filings, against 366,000 in
the prior week. U.S. manufacturing PMI for August Is due at 1258 GMT, while new
home sales data for July is due at 1400 GMT.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0633 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,413.49 0.02 % 0.32
NIKKEI 9,178.12 0.51 % 46.38
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.84 % 4.18
EUR/USD 1.2534 0.06 % 0.0008
USD/JPY 78.49 -0.09 % -0.0700
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.700 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.426 -- -0.04
SPOT GOLD $1,663.70 0.62 % $10.31
US CRUDE $98.06 0.82 % 0.80
COMPANY NEWS
AHOLD
The Dutch supermarket said second-quarter operating profit undershot
expectations, held back by discounting in its home market and an unsuccessful
promotional campaign around the Euro 2012 soccer championships.
DAIMLER
The company is considering building passenger cars of its core Mercedes
brand with its partners Renault and Nissan, German paper
Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources.
ANGLO AMERICAN
Copper producer Codelco will pay under $1.8 billion for a stake in global
miner Anglo American's south-central Chilean assets and the mining titans are
set to end their bitter brawl on Thursday, sources said late on Wednesday.
THYSSENKRUPP
The German steelmaker is in final talks to sell its Tailored Blanks unit to
Chinese peer Wuhan Iron and Steel, German paper Financial Times
Deutschland reported, citing unidentified sources.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
The German pay-TV broadcaster aims to generate a net profit in 2014, German
paper Handelsblatt reported, citing Chief Executive Brian Sullivan.
DIAGEO
The world's biggest spirits group posted a 13 percent rise in full-year
profit, helped by its exposure to fast growing emerging markets, and putting it
on track to meet its medium-term targets.