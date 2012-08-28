Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to fall on global growth worries

PARIS, Aug 28 European shares were set to fall on Tuesday, reversing the previous session's gains as growing concerns over global growth eclipse expectations of further stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank to boost their faltering economies. At 0629 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.4-0.5 percent. Japan's government cut its economic assessment on Tuesday, citing a deceleration in the United States and China on top of Europe's debt crisis, and warned that further global slowdown posed risks to the world's third-largest economy. Japan's Nikkei hit a two-week closing low on Tuesday, while the Shanghai Composite Index regained some ground late in the session after tumbling 1.7 percent in the previous session and hitting its lowest close since March 2009. "The ECB buying bonds and the Fed launching a new round of quantitative easing, that's pretty much priced in by the market at this point. What's less priced in though is what increasingly looks like a hard landing in China. That's becoming the main risk here," a Paris-based trader said. Also hitting sentiment, French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said late on Monday the government's forecast for economic growth of 1.2 percent in 2013 may have to be revised downward slightly, although forecasts from economists are already more bearish. The banking sector will be in focus on Tuesday after France's Credit Agricole said quarterly net income plunged 67 percent as the French lender took a 427 million-euro ($534 million) impairment on its stake in Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo and its Greek Emporiki unit again weighed on results. Investors will also keep an eye on Spain, set to publish quarterly Gross Domestic Product breakdowns along with final data for the second quarter of 2012 at 0700 GMT. The data is expected to confirm that output fell by 0.4 percent on a quarterly basis. European stocks gained ground on Monday, although volumes were thin as UK markets remained closed for a public holiday. Stocks were boosted by comments from Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, who said in remarks prepared for delivery at the Hong Kong Bankers' Club that the Fed should launch a fresh round of monetary stimulus immediately, buying bonds for as long as it takes to produce a steady decline in the jobless rate. Stocks were expected to remain rangebound ahead of the annual meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming that starts on Friday. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has used previous such gatherings to signal further policy easing. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index is up 14 percent since ECB President Mario Draghi said in late July he was ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, triggering expectations the central bank will start buying Spanish and Italian bonds to lower the two countries' high borrowing costs. The recent rally has lifted valuation ratios to levels not seen since early April. The broad STOXX 600 trades at 10.7 times 12-month forward earnings, although it remains well below a 10-year average of 12.4, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0628 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,410.44 -0.05 % -0.69 NIKKEI 9,033.29 -0.57 % -52.1 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 489.77 -0.32 % -1.58 EUR/USD 1.2488 -0.09 % -0.0011 USD/JPY 78.54 -0.23 % -0.1800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.646 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.339 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,660.26 -0.2 % -$3.34 US CRUDE $95.38 -0.09 % -0.09 GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares eases in narrow range, euro dips Wall St finishes flat but Apple reaches another high Japan's Nikkei struggles on concerns over China growth Copper drops as investors eye c.banks, close long positions Brent steady above $112 as Isaac stokes supply worries Euro sags, yen gains as market trims risky FX positions TREASURIES-US 10-yr notes firmer in Asia, eyes on Bernanke Gold inches down as investors await central banks meeting COMPANY NEWS: CREDIT AGRICOLE France's Credit Agricole said quarterly net income plunged 67 percent as the French lender took a 427 million-euro ($534 million) impairment on its stake in Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo and its Greek Emporiki unit again weighed on results. FRENCH BANKS French banks BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole are conducting internal inquiries into U.S. dollar payments to check whether they are potentially in breach of American sanctions, the banks said. EADS Airbus won a $7 billion order to help more than triple Philippine Airlines Inc's fleet, beating Boeing Co to a deal despite U.S. support for Manila in a diplomatic dispute with China. Separately, Airbus hopes to win orders to sell up to 100 A320 planes to China when German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits the country this week, industry sources said. ROCHE, ASTRAZENECA Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said diagnostics boss Daniel O'Day will take over as head of its dominant pharma division to replace Pascal Soriot who is joining Astrazeneca as chief executive. FERROVIAL Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial is interested in bidding for airports in Brazil in 2013, El Economista reports. The company hopes a push into Brazil could offset the problems it has faced in Britain, where regulators have cracked down on Ferrovial's dominant position. LUFTHANSA Cabin crew union UFO is due to decide later on Tuesday whether to call for a strike at Lufthansa following a 13-month dispute over pay. UFO said late on Monday that the parties had not yet reached a result and the talks were continuing. VOLKSWAGEN Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on VW to positive from stable and affirmed its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings at 'A-/A-2', saying the automaker's credit ratios look strong enough to accommodate the acquisition of rival Porsche, which will bolster the premium/luxury segment in VW's earnings over time. ILIAD The French telecoms operator has signed an accord with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to borrow 200 million euros to finance its rollout of high-speed broadband. GDF SUEZ Belgium will not reopen a nuclear power reactor which was closed over safety concerns until at least the end of the year, the government said. Belgium halted the 1,006 megawatt Doel 3 reactor operated by GDF Suez unit Electrabel earlier this month after the discovery of suspected cracks in the core tank.