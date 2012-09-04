European Factors to Watch-Shares to open steady; ISM in focus

LONDON, Sept 4 European shares were set for a steady open on Tuesday, with investors seen avoiding strong bets before Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, which is likely to provide details of a debt-buying scheme to help stressed countries in the region. The FTSEurofirst 300 index has gained in the previous two sessions and analysts said investors were largely positioned for a positive response from the ECB, but continued uncertainty over the scale and nature of the central bank's likely support would prompt investors to trade cautiously. Futures for both Germany's DAX and France's CAC were flat, while futures for the Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.2 percent. "There are expectations that the ECB will detail bond buying plans for shorter term maturities and do something on the interest side, but more or less these aspects are priced in. If the ECB disappoints, the reaction would be on the negative side, but I don't expect a dramatic sell-off as focus will shift to other events," Christian Stocker, equity strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said. "We are defensive and think people should stay defensive. Negative revisions on the earnings side are continuing in the third quarter. We are unlikely to see increasing economic activities in the third quarter. Even China's economy is sluggish. We hope to see a stabilisation in economic indicators in the fourth quarter and that could be a turning point." Expectations of some ECB action gathered pace after its President Mario Draghi told European lawmakers on Monday that purchases of short term sovereign bonds by the bank would not breach European Union rules. Investors awaited U.S. Institute for Supply Management manufacturing data, due at 1400 GMT, after similar business surveys on Monday underscored a spreading contraction in manufacturing around the world in August as the euro zone's troubles took a deeper toll on their economies. Moody's Investors Service changed its outlook on the Aaa rating of the European Union to negative, warning it might downgrade the bloc if it decides to cut the ratings on the EU's four biggest budget backers: Germany, France, UK and Netherlands. Next week's focus will also be on a ruling by Germany's Constitutional Court. German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday he was sure the Court at its Sept. 12 ruling would not block treaties establishing a permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), and strong budgetary regulations in Europe. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0628 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,406.58 0.51 % 7.1 NIKKEI 8,775.51 -0.1 % -8.38 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.16 % -0.76 EUR/USD 1.2609 0.13 % 0.0016 USD/JPY 78.36 0.17 % 0.1300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.569 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.372 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,693.79 0.12 % $2.00 US CRUDE $97.13 0.68 % 0.66 * Asian shares steady, stimulus hopes support * Nikkei edges lower as defensive stocks lose ground * Euro pushes higher on ECB hopes, Aussie eyes RBA * Brent climbs above $116 * Gold hits 5-1/2 mth high on stimulus hopes * Copper edges lower, stimulus hopes limit losses * Yields drop as Bernanke spurs new QE hopes COMPANY NEWS FAURECIA The French car parts maker said it bought Plastal France, the sole supplier of plastic body parts for Daimler's Smart brand of city vehicles, following the previous acquisitions of Plastal Germany and Plastal Spain in 2010. The business generates annual sales of around 50 million euros. SOCIETE GENERALE France's No.2 bank said it was replacing the head of its international retail operations, which have seen mixed results in markets such as Russia and Greece. SANOFI The French drugmaker plans to offer to buy about 30 percent of its outstanding contingent value rights, linked to its purchase of U.S. biotech Genzyme, for between $130 and $152 million. NOVO NORDISK The Danish insulin producer has put plans for a stock split temporarily on hold, daily Berlingske Tidende reported. The group is awaiting indications for when its long acting insulin Tresiba will get approval in the United States before making a stock split decision, Berlingske said. For more on the company, click on VOLKSWAGEN The carmaker will unveil a new version of the Golf, its perennial best seller in Berlin against the backdrop of a slumping European market, slowing economic growth in China and fierce competition in the compact-car segment. Related news LUFTHANSA Passengers face further disruption after cabin crew representatives said they would go on strike on Tuesday for 8 hours in Frankfurt and Berlin and for 11 hours in Munich in a row over pay and conditions. VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT French state-owned transport group RATP, which operates the Paris Metro, is interested in buying certain assets of transport group Veolia Transdev, French daily Le Figaro reported on Tuesday, citing RATP Chief Executive Pierre Mongin.  ROYAL DUTCH SHELL Authorities in Singapore have charged Royal Dutch Shell with safety lapses leading to a major fire last year at the Anglo-Dutch giant's 500,000 barrels-per-day refinery in the city state.