European Factors to Watch-Shares to open steady; ISM in focus

LONDON, Sept 4 European shares were set for a steady open on
Tuesday, with investors seen avoiding strong bets before Thursday's European
Central Bank meeting, which is likely to provide details of a debt-buying scheme
to help stressed countries in the region.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index has gained in the previous two sessions
and analysts said investors were largely positioned for a positive response from
the ECB, but continued uncertainty over the scale and nature of the central
bank's likely support would prompt investors to trade cautiously.
Futures for both Germany's DAX and France's CAC were flat,
while futures for the Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.2 percent.
"There are expectations that the ECB will detail bond buying plans for
shorter term maturities and do something on the interest side, but more or less
these aspects are priced in. If the ECB disappoints, the reaction would be on
the negative side, but I don't expect a dramatic sell-off as focus will shift to
other events," Christian Stocker, equity strategist at UniCredit in Munich,
said.
"We are defensive and think people should stay defensive. Negative revisions
on the earnings side are continuing in the third quarter. We are unlikely to see
increasing economic activities in the third quarter. Even China's economy is
sluggish. We hope to see a stabilisation in economic indicators in the fourth
quarter and that could be a turning point."
Expectations of some ECB action gathered pace after its President Mario
Draghi told European lawmakers on Monday that purchases of short term sovereign
bonds by the bank would not breach European Union rules.
Investors awaited U.S. Institute for Supply Management manufacturing data,
due at 1400 GMT, after similar business surveys on Monday underscored a
spreading contraction in manufacturing around the world in August as the euro
zone's troubles took a deeper toll on their economies.
Moody's Investors Service changed its outlook on the Aaa rating of the
European Union to negative, warning it might downgrade the bloc if it decides to
cut the ratings on the EU's four biggest budget backers: Germany, France, UK and
Netherlands.
Next week's focus will also be on a ruling by Germany's Constitutional
Court. German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday he was sure the
Court at its Sept. 12 ruling would not block treaties establishing a permanent
bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), and strong budgetary
regulations in Europe.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0628 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,406.58 0.51 % 7.1
NIKKEI 8,775.51 -0.1 % -8.38
MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.16 % -0.76
EUR/USD 1.2609 0.13 % 0.0016
USD/JPY 78.36 0.17 % 0.1300
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.569 -- 0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 1.372 -- 0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,693.79 0.12 % $2.00
US CRUDE $97.13 0.68 % 0.66
* Asian shares steady, stimulus hopes support
* Nikkei edges lower as defensive stocks lose ground
* Euro pushes higher on ECB hopes, Aussie eyes RBA
* Brent climbs above $116
* Gold hits 5-1/2 mth high on stimulus hopes
* Copper edges lower, stimulus hopes limit losses
* Yields drop as Bernanke spurs new QE hopes
COMPANY NEWS
FAURECIA
The French car parts maker said it bought Plastal France, the sole supplier
of plastic body parts for Daimler's Smart brand of city vehicles, following the
previous acquisitions of Plastal Germany and Plastal Spain in 2010. The business
generates annual sales of around 50 million euros.
SOCIETE GENERALE
France's No.2 bank said it was replacing the head of its international
retail operations, which have seen mixed results in markets such as Russia and
Greece.
SANOFI
The French drugmaker plans to offer to buy about 30 percent of its
outstanding contingent value rights, linked to its purchase of U.S.
biotech Genzyme, for between $130 and $152 million.
NOVO NORDISK
The Danish insulin producer has put plans for a stock split temporarily on
hold, daily Berlingske Tidende reported. The group is awaiting indications for
when its long acting insulin Tresiba will get approval in the United States
before making a stock split decision, Berlingske said. For more on the company,
click on
VOLKSWAGEN
The carmaker will unveil a new version of the Golf, its perennial best
seller in Berlin against the backdrop of a slumping European market, slowing
economic growth in China and fierce competition in the compact-car segment.
Related news
LUFTHANSA
Passengers face further disruption after cabin crew representatives said
they would go on strike on Tuesday for 8 hours in Frankfurt and Berlin and for
11 hours in Munich in a row over pay and conditions.
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
French state-owned transport group RATP, which operates the Paris Metro, is
interested in buying certain assets of transport group Veolia Transdev, French
daily Le Figaro reported on Tuesday, citing RATP Chief Executive Pierre Mongin.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Authorities in Singapore have charged Royal Dutch Shell with safety lapses
leading to a major fire last year at the Anglo-Dutch giant's 500,000
barrels-per-day refinery in the city state.