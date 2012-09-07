版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 13:33 BJT

Europe Factors to Watch-Stocks set to inch up; payrolls eyed

PARIS, Sept 7 European shares were set to inch higher on Friday,
adding to the previous session's sharp rally sparked by the ECB's bond buying
programme, as investors bet all-important U.S. monthly payrolls data will show
improvement in the jobs market.
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3 to 4
points higher, or 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 2 to 3 points
higher, or 0.04 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open down 1 point to up
1 point.
     Employers are expected to have increased payrolls by 125,000 workers last
month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, although data showed earlier
this week that U.S. private employers added a better-than-expected 201,000 jobs
in August, triggering hopes of forecast-beating figures in Friday's figures.
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares surged 2.4
percent on Thursday in strong volumes as the ECB said it will launch a
potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to lower borrowing costs for
debt-laden countries in a bid to draw a line under the crisis.
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0531 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,432.12   2.04 %    28.68
 NIKKEI                              8,858.43   2.05 %   177.86
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       491.27   2.24 %    10.75
 EUR/USD                               1.2639   0.09 %   0.0011
 USD/JPY                                78.90   0.06 %   0.0500
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.694       --     0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.563       --     0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,692.64  -0.49 %   -$8.40
 US CRUDE                              $95.22  -0.32 %    -0.31

