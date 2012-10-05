European Factors to Watch - Shares seen opening slightly higher

LONDON Oct 5 European stocks were set to open slightly higher on Friday following slight losses on major European markets during the previous session, with many investors focused on the publication of U.S. non-farm payrolls economic data later in the day.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by between 17 to 20 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, while Germany's DAX was seen opening up 28 to 29 points, or as much as 0.4 percent higher.

France's CAC-40 was seen up by 16 points, or as much as 0.5 percent higher.

Traders said persistent worries over the euro zone debt crisis, and uncertainty over the timing of any sovereign bailout deal for Spain, could keep European stock markets pegged back to within the tight 100 point trading range in which they have been over the last few weeks.

"Longer term concerns over the health of the Spanish economy and just when Madrid will press for a bail-out look likely to linger for some time yet. However with the relative absence of fundamentals before that (U.S.)employment data, it could well be another lackluster start to trade," GFT Markets strategist Fawad Razaqzada wrote in a note.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0545 GMT:

LAST PCT CHANGE NET CHANGE S&P 500 1,461.40 +0.7 +10.41 NIKKEI 8,857.41 +0.4 +33.43 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 522.69 +0.3 +1.49 EUR/USD 1.3015 -0.03 -0.0003 USD/JPY 78.38 -0.1 -0.08 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.672 -- --- 10-YR BUND YLD 1.477 -- -0.155 SPOT GOLD $1,793.35 +0.27 +$4.8 U.S. CRUDE $91.40 -0.4 -0.4