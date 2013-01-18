Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to inch up; GE earnings eyed

BRIEF-Ciber says entered into amendment No. 15 with Wells Fargo Bank NA on April 3 - SEC filing
* Ciber Inc - on April 3, co entered into amendment No. 15 with Wells Fargo Bank NA, lender under company's asset based lending facility - SEC filing
* Ciber Inc - on April 3, co entered into amendment No. 15 with Wells Fargo Bank NA, lender under company's asset based lending facility - SEC filing
* Fura announces private placement of units and completion of name change
* Aeon's operating profit for the year ended February will likely rise 4% to 185 billion yen - Nikkei Source text : (http://s.nikkei.com/2oNGivY) Further company coverage: