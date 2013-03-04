European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

LONDON, March 4 European shares were seen opening lower on
Monday, with traders citing concerns over U.S. budget cuts, Italy's political
deadlock and Chinese plans for tighter controls on its property sector as
reasons for the likely fall.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 26 to 48
points lower, or down by as much as 0.8 percent. Germany's DAX was seen
opening 21 to 29 points lower, or down by as much as 0.4 percent while France's
CAC 40 was seen opening 5 to 11 points lower, or down by as much as 0.3
percent.
A sell-off in Chinese equities dragged Asian shares down sharply on Monday,
as worries about Beijing tightening its grip on the property sector compounded
weak sentiment already dampened by a patchy global growth outlook.
Capital Spreads dealer Jonathan Sudaria said that ongoing concerns over U.S.
budget cuts - referred to as the "sequester" - would continue to prevent equity
markets from gaining much ground in the near term.
"European equity markets are set to edge lower on the open as sequester
uncertainty bites," Sudaria wrote in a research note.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,518.20 0.23 % 3.52
NIKKEI 11,652.2 0.4 % 45.91
9
MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P 546.27 -1.54 % -8.61
EX-JP US>
EUR/USD 1.3012 -0.06 % -0.0008
USD/JPY 93.40 -0.17 % -0.1600
10-YR US TSY 1.836 -- -0.01
YLD
10-YR BUND YLD 1.408 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,578.4 0.23 % $3.60
6
US CRUDE $90.43 -0.28 % -0.25
