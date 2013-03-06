European Factors to Watch- Shares seen pausing at multiyear peaks

LONDON, March 6 European stocks are seen slightly softer at the open on Wednesday as investors lock in some profits on the previous session's jump to multiyear highs and nervousness creeps in ahead of key central bank meetings and data due this week. At 0715 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.2 percent, while those for Germany's DAX and France's CAC were both 0.1 percent lower. Futures for Britain's FTSE 100, however, added 0.1 percent. "There could be an element of caution today in terms of taking substantial positions due to the market weighty event risks due during the latter part of this week," analysts at Credit Agricole CIB said in a note. The EuroSTOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips added 2.4 percent on Tuesday, accelerating gains in afternoon trade after the Dow Jones Industrial average in the United States scaled record highs. The broader, pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 1.8 percent at 1,189.02 points, its highest finish in 4-1/2 years but just short of the February 2011 intraday peak of 1,191.56 points. Given the scale of the gains, traders said the market would likely need a fresh catalyst for another move higher, which could come from decisions by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England on Thursday, or from the keenly watched U.S. jobs report on Friday. Analysts see a 40 percent chance for more bond buying from the Bank of England and a 10 percent likelihood of an interest rate cut from the ECB this week. Clues on the U.S. non-farm payrolls data for February, meanwhile, can come from the ADP report on private sector employment at 1315 GMT. Continued political uncertainty in Italy - where an election ended in a stalemate last week - was also seeing capping European equity gains. Italian officials said President Giorgio Napolitano is considering appointing a new technocrat government as one way out of the deadlock. "My view is that it's going to be very volatile. I would not get very excited about the rally, I think it is premature. Anybody who is holding positions, I would recommend to sell the rally until mid-March  when I would recommend putting in new money," said Manish Singh, head of investment services at Crossbridge Capital. "Having said, that I don't want to sound very bearish because I am not, I would always prefer equities over bonds because of valuations and where things stand." -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0715 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,539.79 0.96 % 14.59 NIKKEI 11,932.27 2.13 % 248.82 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 555.01 0.87 % 4.79 EUR/USD 1.3058 0.06 % 0.0008 USD/JPY 93.28 -0 % 0.0000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.906 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.456 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,577.86 0.18 % $2.80 US CRUDE $91.02 0.22 % 0.20 VODAFONE - Verizon Communications Inc has weighed several options involving its relationship with Vodafone and its joint ownership of Verizon Wireless ranging from ending its wireless venture with the European company to a full merger with Vodafone, Bloomberg reported. ASM - The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker reported a fourth-quarter loss as sales at chip dicing and packaging equipment business fell 28 percent sequentially. ADMIRAL - The insurer said group profit before tax rose 15 percent to 345 million sterling in 2012 and that trading environment for confused.com will be even more challenging in 2013. HENKEL - The maker of washing powder and shampoos said it expected earnings to rise 10 percent in 2013 as it reported fourth quarter results in line with expectations. KLOECKNER & CO - The steel trader sees its first-quarter sales up sequentially and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 30-40 million euros ($39-52 million) in the period. MEDIOBANCA - The Italian investment bank launched two voluntary offers to buy back some of its senior unsecured bonds maturing in 2014 for up to 2 billion euros. DANSKE BANK - Danish philanthropic association Realdania is planning to halve its stake in the country's biggest lender with a share sale worth as much as $1 billion. EDP - Portugal's biggest company, posted a 10 percent fall in net profits, hit by the recession in the region, and said another tough year lies ahead due to a regulatory squeeze on energy prices. EDENRED - French financial holding company Eurazeo said it is selling its 10.2 percent stake in French vouchers and pre-paid cards group Edenred through a private placement. Colony Capital, which holds 21.5 percent of Edenred in concert with Eurazeo, said in a statement it planned to keep its 11.3 percent stake and 14.08 percent of the voting rights. VIVENDI - The conglomerate said a New York court had dismissed securities fraud claims by GAMCO Investors related to the 2001-2002 period when the group verged on bankruptcy under former chief executive Jean-Marie Messier. DIAGEO - Lenders to Kingfisher Airlines Ltd have indicated they may sell United Spirits Ltd (USL) shares pledged with them as collateral either in the market or at a higher price to outsiders, dealing a serious, but not fatal, blow to the proposed takeover of USL by British liquor giant Diageo, the Economic Times reported. AXEL SPRINGER - The German publisher said it expected a significant drop in 2013 adjusted earnings per share as investments will weigh on results. VERBUND The Austrian energy group boosted 2012 net profit by 9 percent to 389 million euros ($507 million) and proposed raising its dividend.