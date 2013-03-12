European Factors to Watch-Shares to open lower, focus on data

LONDON, March 12 European shares were set for a slightly weaker open on Tuesday, hovering around 4-1/2 year highs in a near-term consolidation phase, chartists said. At 0733 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.2 to 0.3 percent lower, a day after the Dow Jones industrial average hit another record and the FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.1 percent lower near its highest since September 2008. Charts painted a positive picture for the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which ended 0.4 percent lower at 2,718.71 points on Monday. However, the index has broken out of its recent trading range and moved back above its 50-day moving average for the first time in a month. "If it is able to climb back through 2,750, which is still a possibility at this point, the next upside target would be 2,800," Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, said. Technical chartists at Futures Techs said buyers and sellers were evenly balanced at the moment, although they were "sticking with the bulls into expiries at the end of the week". Investors were likely to stay cautious before a slew of economic releases, including Britain's industrial and manufacturing output data for January. The country's month-on-month industrial output is expected to have risen by 0.1 percent, against a gain of 1.1 percent in the previous month. Focus will also be on ICSC/Goldman Sachs' U.S. chain store sales data and Redbook's weekly U.S. retail sales numbers, due later in the session, for hints about the stock market's near-term direction. The FTSEurofirst 300 index hit its highest level in 4-1/2 years on Friday after robust U.S. jobs data fuelled expectations of a pick-up in global growth. Investors are looking for further encouraging data to have more confidence in the sustainability of the recent market rally, analysts said. "Some kind of pullback looks likely in the coming days, but this is probably not going to be too aggressive as quite a bit of money is waiting at the sidelines to come in," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said. "Money moving from cash and fixed income into equities could be one of the major themes of this year and probably beyond as the U.S. economic strength has been remarkable and China is moving to a higher growth level." -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0736 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,556.22 0.32 % 5.04 NIKKEI 12,314.81 -0.28 % -34.24 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 552.92 -0.49 % -2.70 EUR/USD 1.3019 -0.18 % -0.0024 USD/JPY 96.32 0.06 % 0.0600 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.052 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.512 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,582.81 0.15 % $2.42 US CRUDE $91.77 -0.32 % -0.29 * Asian shares mostly higher on record Dow, yen slips * Nikkei set for 9th winning day as yen weakens further * Dow ends at record again, S&P posts 7th straight gains * Yen extends losses on fresh BOJ easing expectations * Brent steady at $110, strong equities offset worries on ... * Copper edges off ten-day lows as risk appetite rises * Gold sticks in range as growth hopes weigh * U.S. job growth, stock gains hurt demand for U.S. debt COMPANY NEWS EADS European planemaker Airbus hinted at imminent orders worth more than $10 billion for A320neo passenger jets, saying cumulative orders for the revamped jet would probably hit 2,000 by the end of this month. MUNICH RE Reinsurer Munich Re is targeting net profit of close to 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in 2013, after unusually low damage claims and strong investment gains helped it earn 3.2 billion last year, it said on Tuesday. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN Rating agency Moody's assigned a provisional long-term debt rating of Aa1 with a negative outlook to debt securities to be issued by the carmaker's Banque PSA Finance financial arm and which will benefit from a state guarantee. This reflects Moody's Aa1 negative rating for France. KVAERNER The Norwegian oil services firm has won a contract worth about $1.5 billion, after ExxonMobil exercised an option for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for a project offshore Canada, for which Kvaerner has already performed engineering and site preparation services. For more on the company, click on SOCIETE GENERALE The French bank's consumer credit unit, Franfinance, could cut some 70 jobs and shut down most of its 28 branches across the country as part of a reorganisation it announced to unions a few days ago, French daily Les Echos reported. FRAPORT Germany's Fraport said it saw its net profit shrinking this year on costs related to a fourth runway opened in 2011 and expansion of one of its two terminals at its main hub Frankfurt airport. KBC The Belgian bank and insurance group said it had completed the sale of its 22 percent stake in NLB to the Republic of Slovenia for 2.77 million euros. RIO TINTO The global miner has slowed progress of its multi-billion investment in Guinea's untapped Simandou iron ore deposit and slashed staff, government sources in the West African country said on Monday.  COMMERZBANK Private equity firms are looking to buy the U.K. property business of Commerzbank, in a 5 billion pound ($7.45 billion) deal, the Financial Times cited several people familiar with the matter as saying. Commerzbank declined to comment. ANTOFAGASTA Copper miner Antofagasta sought to brush off investor worries about its growth options with a better-than-expected 2012 payout and special dividend on Tuesday, as profits ticked higher despite lower copper prices. EDF U.S. nuclear regulators rejected an appeal by UniStar, a unit of French power company EDF, against a decision barring it from building a third reactor at the Calvert Cliffs nuclear plant in Maryland. AIR FRANCE-KLM The Franco-Dutch carrier said passenger traffic slipped 0.1 percent in February, while cargo traffic declined 4.3 percent.