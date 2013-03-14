CORRECTED-European Factors to Watch-Shares seen up but still in tight range

(Corrects paragraph 10 to show Spain sold bills not bonds on Tuesday) LONDON, March 14 European shares were set to advance on Thursday as investor sentiment remained supported by a more positive U.S. economic outlook, although the gains were not expected to take regional indexes out of their recent trading range. Strong U.S. retail sales helped buoy markets on Wednesday, and many will be hoping that jobless benefits data for the week ended March 9, due at 1230 GMT, continues the trend. "We are getting signs of a U.S. economic recovery, with the jobs market, retail sales numbers and the housing market improving. There are concerns in the background with regards to cuts to government spending, but for the time being, investors are taking inspiration from recent economic statistics," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said. "Corporate results are also broadly moving in the right direction." At 0736 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.5 percent to 0.6 percent higher, pointing to a firmer open in Europe. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares, which ended flat on Wednesday after early losses, is stuck in trading band of 14 points since March 6, against about 27 points in the previous month. The index hit its highest since September 2008 on Friday following robust U.S. jobs data that fuelled expectations of a pick-up in global growth, but has struggled to break out of this week's trading range. Weighing on sentiment has been uncertainty over a deadlocked Italian election in February. Parliamentarians take their seats for the first time tomorrow, but are no closer to forming a functional government. Italy's top-share index fell 1.7 percent on Wednesday after the country had to pay its highest three-year borrowing costs since December at an auction, its first issue since a credit rating cut last week. Spain is attempting to profit from the shift in focus of the euro zone's problems, and will hold a bumper debt auction on Thursday that is expected to be a success after its borrowing costs fell at a better than expected bond auction on Tuesday. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0739 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,554.52 0.13 % 2.04 NIKKEI 12,381.19 1.16 % 141.53 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 547.63 -0.2 % -1.07 EUR/USD 1.2965 0.04 % 0.0005 USD/JPY 96.17 0.08 % 0.0800 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.045 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.492 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,588.71 0.09 % $1.42 US CRUDE $92.83 0.34 % 0.31 * Asian shares extend losses, dollar near highs * Nikkei rises on real estate gains * Dow at record again, ends higher for 9th day * Dollar flexes muscles on upbeat US retail sales * Gold holds below $1,590 after upbeat U.S. data * Brent slips further below $109 on demand growth concerns * U.S. prices slip on stronger February retail sales COMPANY NEWS THYSSENKRUPP ThyssenKrupp said late on Wednesday that its supervisory board named former Henkel Chief Executive Ulrich Lehner as its new chairman. ALTRAN French engineering consultancy Altran expects profitable growth in 2013 after returning to a net profit last year and could make one or two acquisitions in the second quarter, Chief Executive Philippe Salle said. GEMALTO The French smart card maker beat analysts' estimates with a 26 percent jump in 2012 profit, driven by its mobile communication and security segments. TELECOM ITALIA Telecom Italia is continuing talks over a possible spin-off of its copper-wire network, its chief operating officer said on Wednesday. FIAT The Serbian unit of Fiat plans to produce between 110,000 and 160,000 of its new 500L family of compact cars for the Italian firm's markets in Europe and the United States this year, a key boost for Serbian exports, the head of the factory said on Wednesday. MONTE DEI PASCHI Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday damage claims filed by the Tuscan lender over a derivative trade were "entirely without merit", vowing to defend itself vigorously. IBERIA Workers at Iberia on Wednesday called off further strikes over job and salary cuts at the loss-making Spanish airline, Which is part of the International Consolidated Airline Group, after accepting a deal from a government-appointed mediator. UBS The Swiss bank paid Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti 8.87 million Swiss francs ($9.32 million) for 2012, a rise of 40 percent on the year. CREDIT SUISSE The Swiss bank said on Thursday it settled a lawsuit brought in connection with National Century Financial Enterprises, which went bankrupt in 2002. WACKER CHEMIE The company forecast core earnings would fall this year and slashed its dividend by nearly three-quarters, blaming the ongoing consolidation in the solar industry, which it supplies. WM MORRISION SUPERMARKETS Britain's fourth-largest reported a 4 percent fall in underlying full-year profit, raised its dividend by 10 percent and an online food operation is to launch in 2014. The firm also said it is in with online grocer Ocado over an online licensing deal. DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA The company said it expected its operating profit to improve this year and next year but warned that economic headwinds and restructuring costs would limit gains. HUGO BOSS German fashion house Hugo Boss said it expected to post higher growth in Asia this year, helped by a rebound on the China market, which stuttered last year. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash; editing by Simon Jessop)