Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to inch up; eyes on euro zone data

PARIS, April 23 European stocks are set to inch higher on Tuesday, although their two-session recovery rally may lose steam after data showed growth in China's big factory sector dipped, and ahead of a snapshot of the euro zone manufacturing sector. At 0628 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.2 percent. China's flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for April fell to 50.5 in April from 51.6 in March, signalling that the world's second-biggest economy faces serious headwinds going into the second quarter. The soft data hurt Asian shares as well as commodity prices, with London copper futures falling 1.5 percent, back towards an 18-month low. Investors were bracing for French, German and the overall euro zone April Markit flash purchasing managers' surveys, due at 0658 GMT, 0728 GMT and 0758 GMT respectively. French April flash manufacturing PMI is seen at 44.3 in April compared with 44.0 the prior month, while flash services PMI seen at 42.0 versus 41.3, and German April flash manufacturing PMI is seen at 49.0, unchanged from the prior month, while flash services PMI seen at 51.0 compared with 50.9. "The latest manufacturing and services April PMI data from France, Germany and the wider euro area are expected to show marginal improvements from the figures released two weeks ago," Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets, wrote in a note. "However, concerns remain with respect to the French economy which posted particular weak numbers and appears to be spiralling downhill extremely rapidly along with President Hollande's poll ratings." Investors were also combing through a raft of mixed corporate updates, from Dutch telecom group KPN saying it will pay no dividend for 2013 and 2014 to preserve capital, to Schneider Electric posting a drop in quarterly sales, blaming in part tough economic conditions in Europe. Out of the 8 percent of the STOXX 600 companies that have posted quarterly earnings so far, 55 percent have met or beaten expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. This compares with 72 percent of S&P 500 companies meeting or beating forecasts so far in the earnings season. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0626 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,562.50 0.47 % 7.25 NIKKEI 13,529.65 -0.29 % -38.72 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 534.91 -0.87 % -4.70 EUR/USD 1.3042 -0.18 % -0.0024 USD/JPY 98.63 -0.57 % -0.5700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.686 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.227 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,415.79 -0.66 % -$9.35 US CRUDE $88.43 -0.85 % -0.76 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, commodities hit by weaker China PMI > US STOCKS-Wall St gains with Microsoft; Netflix jumps after the bell > Nikkei edges down on pause in yen's slide, soft China PMI > TREASURIES-Bonds firm as signs of US slowdown underpin > FOREX-Yen pushes higher as Aussie falls on China growth concerns > Gold ticks up to near 1-week high, but investors still cautious > METALS-Copper sheds 1 percent after weak China data > Brent slips towards $100 as China PMI disappoints COMPANY NEWS: KPN Dutch telecom group KPN will pay no dividend for 2013 and 2014 to preserve capital, it said ahead of a planned 3 billion euros ($3.91 billion) rights issue. TOMTOM Europe's largest maker of navigation devices and among the three biggest digital map-makers in the world, on Tuesday reported a slightly smaller-than-expected first-quarter net loss and reiterated its full-year forecast. MICHELIN The tyremaker warned it would order a new round of European cutbacks unless the market picks up, as it unveiled an 8.1 percent quarterly revenue decline driven in part by weaker pricing. EADS, INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP International Airlines Group unveiled orders for 18 Airbus A350 long-haul aircraft for its British Airways arm and said it was in further talks with Airbus and Boeing to secure more planes for its Iberia unit. TOTAL The oil major said it aimed to start offshore exploratory drilling in Libya next month for gas, in a further sign the OPEC member's energy industry is returning to normal after the 2011 war. RICHEMONT Richemont said full-year profit will rise by nearly one third from last year's 1.54 billion euros ($2.01 billion), helped by favorable currency swings. NOVARTIS Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Tuesday results from a 64-week study showed daily treatment with one of its investigational treatments helped ease conditions for patients suffering chronic lung disorders. ROCHE Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said it would dissolve its Applied Science business, leading to 170 job cuts in Germany and the United States as price pressures and funding cuts in life-science research weigh. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC Schneider Electric said on Tuesday that first-quarter sales declined 3.7 percent as a tough economy in Europe and mixed markets in North America offset growth in Asia. SEB The Swedish banking group reported on Tuesday a smaller-than-expected rise in first-quarter operating profits as commission income missed forecasts. SWEDBANK Swedish lender said its high capital ratios and the strength of its operations should lead to a credit upgrade this year after posting slightly better than expected quarterly results. CREDIT SUISSE Credit Suisse Group AG has agreed to sell a private equity business to Blackstone Group, the latest move by an investment bank to sell a business with illiquid assets in order to appease regulators and bolster its balance sheet. BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO The chairman of the supervisory board of Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano resigned on Monday as the cooperative lender gears up to change its corporate governance structure. INTESA SANPAOLO Veteran banker Giovanni Bazoli was reappointed chairman of the supervisory board of Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, on Monday as some shareholders expressed concerns about his age.